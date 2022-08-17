FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union: Game Thread

It seems a bit weird to think that the last time FC Dallas hosted the Philadelphia Union, the 2020 season was kicking off. Little did we all know at that point that things would change drastically over the next several months.

Fast forward to 2022 and the two clubs are very much in contention for the playoffs as each are coming off big wins over the weekend. The Union downed Chicago at home, while FCD was able to get their attack going in a big win over San Jose.

Key player for FC Dallas - Alan Velasco - He had one of his best games last weekend against San Jose, if he can find a way to replicate that output against one of the league’s best defense, that could go a long way into gaining points in this game.

Recent streak at home against the Union - FC Dallas has dominated this series at home against the Union going 6-0-1, including four straight wins. Philadelphia’s 0.14 points per match at Dallas is its lowest at any team its visited at least once.

Feeling at home - Sebastian Lletget assisted on two of FC Dallas’ four goals on Saturday against San Jose. It was the first time in Lletget’s career that he recorded multiple assists in an MLS match (185th appearance incl. playoffs).

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira, Edwin Cerrillo

Availability Report

Out: Brandon Servania (pelvis)

Questionable: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Philadelphia notes:

Current hot streak - The Union have won six of their last seven MLS matches (L1) following a 4-1 win over the Fire on Saturday. The 18 points in that time are the most the Union have ever collected in a seven-match span in the club’s MLS history.

Stop him, stop the Union - Dániel Gazdag recorded a goal and an assist in the Union’s victory over the Fire on Saturday. Gazdag has five goals and three assists in his last seven MLS matches, contributing to at least one goal in six of those seven games.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvPHL

Weather: 88 degrees, possible rain

