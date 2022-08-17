Once again the schedule is a bit relentless for FC Dallas with another quick turnaround. Tonight they’ll host the Eastern Conference leaders, Philadelphia Union. We’ll get our game coverage going a little later this morning, but first, some links.

// FC Dallas //

What FC Dallas fans can expect from the Philadelphia Union tomorrow - Big D Soccer

Our friends at The Brotherly Game help give us a quick preview for tonight.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 25 - Big D Soccer

Sure, it was against San Jose but folks really took notice of the beaten that FC Dallas put on the Quakes.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union | 8.17.22 | FC Dallas

This is a big one tonight as FC Dallas takes on the best from the other conference.

// MLS //

Sources: San Jose Earthquakes to name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach | MLSSoccer.com

On one hand, good for Luchi to get back to MLS as a head coach. On the other, I kind of feel it is too soon and with a club that may not support him enough. I guess time will tell but Luchi is back folks!

San Jose Earthquakes to hire USMNT assistant Luchi Gonzalez as head coach: Source - The Athletic

Here are some more thoughts on the Quakes snagging Luchi up as their next head coach.

Who the analytics like in the Eastern Conference playoff race | MLSSoccer.com

I think most of these verdicts are spot on for the clubs in the hunt. I haven’t seen Orlando as a playoff team for some time.

Transfer outlook: MLS players to watch as European, Liga MX windows close | MLSSoccer.com

The MLS window may be closed but other leagues can still pick off talent from MLS until the end of the month.

One stat that defines every MLS Eastern Conference team right now - Backheeled

There are a couple of big stats that really stand out here to me but the big one may be NYCFC’s lack of shooting since Taty Castellanos left.

Sounders desperately ‘need to figure it out’ - Sounder At Heart

Can Seattle push their luck into another postseason? It seems like there are cracks beginning to show.

LA Galaxy renew jersey sponsorship with Herbalife Nutrition - LAG Confidential

MLS can’t seem to quit the MLM game. But I guess that is fine for the Galaxy.

Do the Revolution have the hardest Double Game Week in MLS? - The Bent Musket

I thought FCD’s swing of LA-Seattle-Portland was pretty rough. But what do I know?