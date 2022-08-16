Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 25

After several weeks of one goal games, FC Dallas finally saw their attack come alive in a big 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. The latest rankings are out across the web and everyone seemed to take note of how well FCD scouted the Quakes.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 6 (up 1)

Comment: FC Dallas read the script on how to handle San Jose and executed it to perfection. A first-half brace from Jesus Ferreira led the way as Dallas cruised to a 4-1 win. It’s tough to put them in the same tier as the rest of the league’s elite teams, but this is a very good team that seems to have a bit of a grip on a home playoff spot right now. Only three teams in the West have positive double-digit goal differentials and Dallas are one of them.

ESPNFC - 6 (up 1)

Comment: You generally don’t want to read too much into results against struggling teams, unless it fits your priors. Dallas’ 4-1 dismantling of San Jose is proof the Texas club is figuring out how to turn good play into good results. Watch out.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).