FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Game grades

On Saturday, FC Dallas won 4-1 against the San Jose Earthquakes, as Dallas went up 4-0 just before the 60th minute and never really looked back. This crucial win pushed Dallas up into the third position in the Western Conference.

Maarten Paes (GK) - 3.0

Paes completed an impressive 16 of 17 passes and two of three long balls, which contributed to a decently high passing grade in the 58th percentile. However, Paes only faced two shots, one of which he saved and the other which he did not. Due to the limited number of shots and the distance of the shot that Paes let in, he received a very poor goalkeeping grade in the 21st percentile. In my personal opinion, I think this grade is harsh because Paes didn’t have much to do goalkeeping-wise, but nevertheless, this system is supposed to be objective and purely statistics based.

Ema Twumasi (RB) - 7.2

Apart from his playmaking, which ranked only in the 25th percentile, Twumasi had a pretty good all-around performance. The Ghanian ranked in the 68th percentile for his total actions, 56th percentile for his passing, 72nd percentile for his defending, and the 59th percentile for his dribbling. Additionally, Twumasi contributed to Dallas’ attack in the final third through his three shot-creating actions, which is very impressive for an outside back.

Jose Martinez (CB) - 3.9

Martinez didn’t have that good of all-around performance, especially considering the fact that he didn’t have to do much defensively. This limited defensive involvement showed in his defensive grade, as the Spaniard ranked in only the 25th percentile. Otherwise, Martinez had a so-so performance as he ranked in the 43rd percentile for his total actions, 41st percentile for his passes, 20th percentile for his carrying grade, and he was dominant in the air (ranking in the 72nd percentile).

Matt Hedges (CB) - 4.6

Like Martinez, Hedges had little defensive work to do in this match as he ranked in the 20th percentile for his defensive grade. However, compared to Martinez, he was able to perform better across other categories, which led to his higher overall grade. The American ranked in the 56th percentile for his total actions, 57th percentile for his passes, 68th percentile for his aerials, and the 26th percentile for his aerial grade.

Marco Farfan (LB) - 6.8

Despite ranking below-average across all major statistics apart from his dribbling (55th percentile), Farfan received an above-average grade because of his goal (his first in MLS by the way) and other contributions in the final third. The American landed in just the 32nd percentile for his total actions, 43rd percentile for his passing, 25th percentile for his playmaking, and 40th percentile for his defensive grade. While these statistics aren’t impressive by any means, as previously stated, Farfan delivered with his production in the final third, recording three progressive runs, one carry into the penalty area, two shot-creating actions, and one goal-creating action.

Edwin Cerrillo (CDM) - 2.4

Cerrillo struggled in this match, mainly due to the fact that he didn’t record many total actions, but even when Cerrillo was involved in the game, he wasn’t very efficient. As you can see from the radar chart, Cerrillo’s total actions were very poor as he ranked in just the 20th percentile. This “total actions trend” ended up influencing basically all of Cerrillo’s grades, as he ranked in the 27th percentile for his passing, 30th percentile for his defending, and only the 17th percentile for his offensive contribution. Hopefully, with Quignon coming back, Dallas will have more cover in this position as Cerrillo has basically played the full 90 minutes in the last four games.

Sebastian Lletget (CM) - 7.2

While Lletget did not have the best overall game, his contributions to the attack from midfield certainly boosted his grade. The American landed in the 66th percentile for his total actions, 50th percentile for his passing, 41st percentile for his defensive grade, and the 44th percentile for his offensive grade. However, Lletget also recorded two shot assists, four shot-creating actions, two goal-creating actions, and drew four fouls.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng (CM) - 5.0

Tsiki’s performance was all over the place, as he ranked around the average mark for his total actions (42nd percentile) and offensive grade (44th percentile). However, the South African also ranked in the 63rd percentile for his defensive grade, but balanced that out with his passing in just the 26th percentile. Tsiki also added one goal-creating action to his grade on a nice header which led to the opening goal for Dallas, making up a solid overall performance from the rookie.

Paul Arriola (Winger) - 5.9

Like Velasco, Arriola’s performance was also somewhat inconsistent. While Arriola performed well in some key categories (total actions, passing, and playmaking), he also struggled in other important aspects of his game, namely his dribbling, pressing, and overall offensive grade. These categories ended up averaging out around the 50th percentile, but Arriola’s contributions in the final third (one through pass, one shot-creating action, and one goal-creating action) lifted him to an above-average grade.

Jesus Ferreira (ST) - 10.0

While Ferreira ranked below-average in all of his categories outside of his shooting (73rd percentile), the American scored two goals in 63 minutes and won the game for Dallas before half-time. In fact, Ferreira was actually fairly poor outside of his shooting, as he ranked in the 22nd percentile for his passing, 29th percentile for his dribbling, 53rd percentile for his pressing and 55th percentile for his total actions. However, the theme for Dallas players on Saturday was their contributions in the final third, and this continues with Ferreira, as he recorded three progressive runs, one carry into the penalty area, and two goal-creating actions.

Alan Velasco (Winger) - 9.8

Judging from his overall grades, Velasco had an inconsistent performance; however, his one goal and two assists along with many other contributions in the final third provided a strong boost to his grade. Velasco ranked in the 49th percentile for his total actions, 70th percentile for his offensive grade, 55th percentile for his passing, 38th percentile for his playmaking, 79th percentile for his dribbling grade, and 35th percentile for his defending/pressing grade. As you can see, although Velasco’s playmaking wasn’t great, he made up for it with strong contributions in his dribbling and delivered a good end product in attacks (his offensive grade). While his goal and two assists make up a majority of his contribution in the final third, Velasco also recorded three carries into the penalty area and added another shot-creating action, capping off a truly efficient and productive display in the final third.

SUBS

Paxton Pomykal (CM) - 5.1

After sustaining an injury that led him to miss his first game of the season, Pomykal came on as a substitute in this performance when the game was basically already won for Dallas. Nevertheless, he had a solid performance across the board, landing in the 60th percentile for his total actions, 46th percentile for his passing, 49th percentile for his defending, and the 52nd percentile for his offensive grade.

Franco Jara (ST) - 5.1

Like Pomykal, Jara came on when the game was already won for Dallas, but he still had a solid performance, especially with his dribbling (63rd percentile) and aerials (82nd percentile). Jara’s passing was poor (18th percentile) and his shooting wasn’t much better (32nd percentile), so it was a shaky performance from the backup striker, but once again, he wasn’t really required to do much once he came on.

Kalil ElMedkhar () - N/A

Jader Obrian () - N/A

Nkosi Tafari () - N/A

These players aren’t graded because I currently do not have a grading system that will fairly evaluate players, who played under 30 minutes compared to the rest of the team, who played most of the game. This is something that I want to improve upon in the future.