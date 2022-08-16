The week moves along here as FC Dallas prepares for a big match tomorrow night at home against Philadelphia. We’ll dive into our coverage of that match, but first, some links to discuss today.
// FC Dallas //
Carl Fred Sainté joins North Texas SC on loan - Big D Soccer
To finish out the season North Texas bulk up their midfield with a defensive-midfielder.
Alan Velasco's coming around to life in MLS at just the right time | The Striker
The Argentine winger cooled after a fast start to life in MLS but now is ready to contribute to FCD's playoff push.
Ferreira says sights are set on Golden Boot even as Driussi dazzles | The Striker
While he's still chasing the Austin FC star, the FCD forward said he'd love to win individual hardware as he helps his team reach its goals.
// MLS //
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 25? | MLSSoccer.com
There was plenty of FCD flavor in this week’s post. Nice to see Alan Velasco getting the attention he deserves.
Brian Schmetzer: "Time is running out" on Seattle Sounders FC's playoff bid | MLSSoccer.com
Could this be the first year that Seattle fails to reach the playoffs? I still doubt it but we’ll see.
The tenacity of Richie Laryea is just what Toronto FC was missing - Waking The Red
In his first two games back at the club, Richie Laryea has already come up trumps for this improving Toronto FC side.
Understanding Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United - Black And Red United
It is still going to take some time before DCU is anything worth mentioning but I do think they’re going to be interesting in the meantime.
Brooks Lennon: This team has a very great chance to make the playoffs - Dirty South Soccer
Atlanta still has a lot of things to overcome here in the injury department but they may end up surprising us all in the end.
