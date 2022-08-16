The week moves along here as FC Dallas prepares for a big match tomorrow night at home against Philadelphia. We’ll dive into our coverage of that match, but first, some links to discuss today.

// FC Dallas //

Carl Fred Sainté joins North Texas SC on loan - Big D Soccer

To finish out the season North Texas bulk up their midfield with a defensive-midfielder.

Alan Velasco's coming around to life in MLS at just the right time | The Striker

The Argentine winger cooled after a fast start to life in MLS but now is ready to contribute to FCD's playoff push.

Ferreira says sights are set on Golden Boot even as Driussi dazzles | The Striker

While he's still chasing the Austin FC star, the FCD forward said he'd love to win individual hardware as he helps his team reach its goals.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 25? | MLSSoccer.com

There was plenty of FCD flavor in this week’s post. Nice to see Alan Velasco getting the attention he deserves.

Brian Schmetzer: "Time is running out" on Seattle Sounders FC's playoff bid | MLSSoccer.com

Could this be the first year that Seattle fails to reach the playoffs? I still doubt it but we’ll see.

The tenacity of Richie Laryea is just what Toronto FC was missing - Waking The Red

In his first two games back at the club, Richie Laryea has already come up trumps for this improving Toronto FC side.

Understanding Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United - Black And Red United

It is still going to take some time before DCU is anything worth mentioning but I do think they’re going to be interesting in the meantime.

Brooks Lennon: This team has a very great chance to make the playoffs - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta still has a lot of things to overcome here in the injury department but they may end up surprising us all in the end.