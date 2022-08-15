Carl Fred Sainté joins North Texas SC on loan

New Mexico United of the USL Championship has loaned out Carl Fred Sainté to North Texas SC for the remainder of the season.

A two-month loan with an option to buy, the move is motivated by a late-season push for the league title.

The 20-year-old Haitian midfielder won the Ligue Haïtienne title with Violette Athletic Club before joining New Mexico in January.

Sainté’s rise to stardom in Haiti earned him a national team call-up in March around the same time he debuted for NMU.

Since then, Sainté has amassed only five appearances for NMU and has struggled to find a role in their lineup behind Ugandan international Micheal Azira.

Naturally a deep-lying midfielder, Sainté excels at disrupting the build-up play of his opposition.

This is definitely his largest selling point, making Sainté a calculated addition to a North Texas side that has struggled with team defense.

His abilities don’t end there as he is an excellent passer, dribbler, and finisher of the ball.

Here he begins his run at midfield before beating three defenders on his way to goal:

Every goal he scores is a masterclass and his ability to transition from the defensive end into a counterattack will work nicely in Pa-Modou Kah’s system.

This move comes after weeks of rotating midfielders until the last game saw Blaine Ferri drop from the team sheet before starting 16 and 17-year-olds Alejandro Urzua and Jared Aguilar.

Although their involvement has been successful for North Texas, this midfield has been an area of concern all season, especially on the defensive end.

Sainté will be given ample opportunities to get involved in these upcoming weeks and may just become a starter come the playoffs.

With this loan move, North Texas has shown their investment towards not just being a developmental squad, but for their desire to win a trophy this season.

Hopefully, Sainté will prove to be the missing piece.