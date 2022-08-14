FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Highlights, stats, and quote sheet

FC Dallas picked up their second straight home win on Saturday night as they downed the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges, José Martínez (Nkosi Tafari — 80’), Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Paxton Pomykal — 63’), Sebastian Lletget (Kalil ElMedkhar — 64’); Paul Arriola (Jáder Obrian — 75’), Jesús Ferreira (Franco Jara — 63’), Alan Velasco. Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nanu, Eddie Munjoma, Joshué Quiñónez, Beni Redžić. San Jose Earthquakes — JT Marcinkowski; Tommy Thompson (Jack Skahan — 55’), Nathan, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie; Jackson Yueill, Judson (Ján Gregus — 63’), Jamiro Monteiro (Niko Tsakiris — 63’); Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse, Benji Kikanovic (Cade Cowell — 63’). Substitutes not used — Matt Bersano, Ousseni Bouda, William Richmond, Shea Salinas, Oskar Agren. Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Alan Velasco) — 3’

DAL: Marco Farfan (Sebastian Lletget) — 20’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira — 41’

DAL: Alan Velasco (Sebastian Lletget) — 57’

SJ: Jeremy Ebobisse (Benjamin Kikanović) — 60’ Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) — 45’

DAL: Paxton Pomykal (caution) — 67’

SJ: Nathan (caution) — 90’+1’ Weather: Sunny, 94˚F

Attendance: 15,105 Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Greeson, Gjovalin Bori

Fourth official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Daniel Radford

Assistant VAR: Matthew Nelson

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the match…“I believe the team performed very well overall in the past few games. The last two road games we were not able to get a win.We had the mentality from the first whistle of the match to go for the game. We were able to score in the third minute, and we kept pressing and trying to exploit the wings. We realized that and read it very well, and this is something that we are talking about. These transition moments are important when we play at home. We should not feel bad about regaining our shape quickly and forcing them to lose the ball so we can transition quickly.”

On the team’s overall effort from the start…“When the team has consecutive performances where you don’t get a win and you don’t score. One of the things we talked about is being clinical and having determination inside the penalty box to score. The message after the Portland game was that I felt bad. We played well and we had the chances to score. I feel bad because we couldn’t get a win when we played good. Today in the players mind was that we had to be ready to go. Peter mentioned to me that we would score goals because in the warmups we scored almost all of our shots. It wasn’t easy but we capitalized the chances we had.”

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On his first match at Toyota Stadium as an FC Dallas player…“It was amazing, amazing crowd, obviously the result. And we needed it. The boys did a really good job. Again, still getting used to everyone but I think it’s a step forward.”

On his assist…“Amazing, it’s just getting good spots, giving guys the opportunity to do what they do. This is a very skillful group with a lot of ability. So it just gets me even more excited for the games.”

Forward Alan Velasco

On his performance and development…“I am working and always trying to give the best of myself so I can help the team. We will continue going forward and we will work hard every time. We need to perfect small details so that on the field it shows the best of every single one of us.”

On the man of the match hat…“Last time I was the man of the match they hid the cowboy hat from me. This time I will take it home and I will have it as a memory of one of my best performances. It’s a very beautiful hat.”

Defender Marco Farfan

On his first MLS career goal…“Feels great. It has been a long time coming. I’ve been working on this to try to get my first goal. I think this season has been going well so far. I haven’t had assists, I haven’t had goals. I came here and the team has helped me to grow as a player to accomplish things like this.”

On the dominant win…“Feels good. Even though we were up 2-0, I think we made a point to point out the things we need to get better at. I had a couple balls that I gave away in transition. If I complete those passes, we have more opportunities for some of the guys to score. Even though we were up, there are things that we could work on individually and as a team to be more effective.”

On the importance of tonight’s win…“We know that from third place all the way down to 11th is pretty tight on the standings. Every time we are able to earn three points they are important. It’s almost like earning six points because you are winning the games against the teams that are breathing down your neck. There are situations where the bottom half teams are able to beat the top half teams. It’s all in our hands now and we will continue to work to earn three points in every game.”

Forward Jesús Ferreira

General thoughts on the match…“I’m happy with the result. We know that anyone who comes here and plays at our home, we have to make sure we take the win. I’m excited that the guys were ready and we’re back on track with gaining points at home.”

On playing with the other teammates on the field…We’re players with a lot of skills, so it’s not that hard to have chemistry. I’m just excited that we can all be on the same page and connect, and that’s how we showed out today. When we can combine our skills and be on the same page, that’s how we get the results of goals and assists.”