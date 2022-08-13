FC Dallas dominates San Jose Earthquakes in 4-1 win

FC Dallas picked up a much needed win at home as they downed the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1.

The FC Dallas attack found its footing on the night early and often as Jesus Ferreria scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season, while newcomer Sebastian Lletget picked up his first two assists in a Dallas uniform.

FC Dallas wasted no time getting on the board in the 3rd minute of the match. Tsiki Ntsabeleng chipped a ball over the top of the Earthquakes defense to Alan Velasco, who found an open Ferreira in the middle of the penalty box. The Dallas Homegrown had no trouble beating JT Marcinkowski.

The Dallas lead doubled in the 20th minute as Marco Farfan found his first career MLS goal. Once again the build up came on the right side of the San Jose defense as Sebastian Lletget picked up his first Dallas assist when he found Farfan’s run in the penalty box.

Ferreira doubled his tally four minutes before halftime on a give-and-go counter attack with Paul Arriola. The US National teammates linked up and Ferreira tried to find Velasco at the far post but his pass was blocked by a San Jose defender. Ferreira stayed with the ball and his shot found the back of the net.

The goal scoring didn’t stop in the second half as Velasco scored a screamer of a goal in the 57th minute. Lletget picked up his second assist as he found Velasco who took a shot from 30 yards out to beat Marcinkowski.

San Jose managed to pull one back just minutes later as Jeremy Ebobisse fired an absolute laser that beat Maarten Paes at the near post.

Instant Reaction: After last week’s Pacific Northwest trip that only brought in a single point, this was certainly a much-needed result for FC Dallas. The attack hasn’t been able to find their final passes that led to goals in recent weeks but this was one of those nights where everything was clicking for them. I also think the early bounce that led to Ferreira’s first goal was the stroke of luck that has been missing at times this season too.

For now, this result also creates a little separation in the standings with FC Dallas and the clubs below them. It isn’t much but it is enough right now.

Man of the Match: There are a couple of good options here: Ferreira with the brace, Lletget with his first two assist, or Velasco’s goal and assist night.

What’s next for FC Dallas: It is a quick turnaround again for the club as they host Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union.