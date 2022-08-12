FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Game Thread

FC Dallas returns home after a week away in the Pacific Northwest as they get set to host the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in 2022.

Both teams are in different places in the Western Conference stadiums, with the Quakes near the bottom and FC Dallas currently holding onto a top three spot.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He’s back from a busy week at the All-Star Game but FCD needs his goal scoring to pick back up here as they look for a playoff spot.

All those one-goal games - FC Dallas has two wins, two draws and two losses in its last six games, scoring four times and conceding four times. All four wins and losses in that time were by 1-0 scorelines while both draws finished 1-1. Dallas hasn’t scored or conceded more than once in a match since a 2-2 draw with Houston on July 9.

Last time out against SJ - The last meeting between both clubs ended in a 1-1 draw on Decision Day 2021 at PayPal Park. The hosts took the lead through Chris Wondolowski in the 34th minute of the match. Jáder Obrian scored the tying goal of the match in the 42nd minute of play. During the 2021 season, FC Dallas faced San Jose three times and held a record of 0-1-2.

Last win against the Quakes - The last time FC Dallas defeated San Jose Earthquakes was on July 8, 2016. Maxi Urruti scored the game-winning goal in the 51st minute of the match at PayPal Park.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira

Availability Report

Out: Facundo Quignon (adductor), Brandon Servania (pelvis)

Questionable: Paxton Pomykal (thigh)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

San Jose notes:

Current streak against FCD: San Jose is unbeaten in its last nine matches against FC Dallas (W4 D5), though four of the last five meetings have ended in draws. The nine-match run equals the longest by either team in the history of the series (San Jose – 9 straight from August 2004 to June 2009).

But their defense is leaky - San Jose’s 3-3 draw at Austin on Saturday was the fifth straight away match in which the ‘Quakes conceded more than one goal. The Earthquakes have allowed at least two goals in 15 of their last 17 away matches dating back to mid-September 2021, allowing 41 total goals in those games.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Gilbert Fuentes (personal)

Questionable: Eric Remedi (health and safety protocols)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE

Weather: 88 degrees

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.