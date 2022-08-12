This week has flown by a good bit here as the All-Star Game festivities have come and gone. Now we’re back into the regular season mode here with FC Dallas hosting two home games in the next few days, starting with San Jose tomorrow night.

San Jose has been largely terrible this season but they’re always a challenge.

Ranking all 28 MLS teams by tier at the All-Star break | MLSSoccer.com

Matt Doyle's worry about FCD is the same thing I think a lot of us have been saying since, I dunno, May. Things are good but not great all over the roster. There is still a lotta soccer left to be played, so anything can happen.

MLS All-Star Notebook: Collecting signatures and taking down Liga MX in Minnesota | The Striker

Several players took keepsakes from a special night at Allianz Field, and all will remember the night they represented Major League Soccer against Liga MX.

Denis Bouanga signing: LAFC avoid getting “complacent” with third DP | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC had some big names this summer come in but this one could end up being their best.

What happened to the Liga MX to USMNT connection? | US Soccer Players

With Ventura Alvarado at Juarez and Jozy Altidore on loan to Puebla, Charles Boehm asks why there are no longer as many USMNT players in Liga MX.

“Clarity” the biggest change for Cincinnati, U.S. players move to MLS, and more from MLS All-Star - Backheeled

The All-Star Game brought out some interesting storylines that could be a big factor in the final weeks of the season.

Columbus Crew’s Darlington Nagbe is MLS’s most consistent, quietest superstar - Massive Report

Who Nagbe is as a player is overshadowed by who he is as a person.