The All-Star Game is now in the rear view mirror for MLS as we turn our sights to the stretch run of the season before the playoffs. Yeah, it is kinda of wild to me that we’re already at this point in the season with just nine games left. We’ll begin diving into Saturday’s FC Dallas game on this space soon, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Four questions for FC Dallas going into the final stretch of the season - Big D Soccer

There are nine games left on the schedule and a whole lotta soccer to deal with to get back into the playoffs.

All-Star Arriola thrilled Dallas move paid off as he eyes World Cup roster place | The Striker

The winger said he had a feeling he needed to be with FCD in the 2022 season, and the move paid off with his first All-Star appearance.

FC Dallas' defensive depth options trying to state case for more minutes | The Striker

The club's reserve defenders are pushing to win manager Nico Estévez's confidence and help FCD earn a home playoff game.

Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola Feature in 2022 MLS All-Star Game | FC Dallas

It was good to see both players get some minutes in this one but not too many minutes. They’ll head back to Dallas to be ready for Saturday’s game.

// MLS //

Twice as nice! MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX All-Stars behind Vela, Ruidiaz goals | MLSSoccer.com

For the second year in a row, the MLS All-Stars take down the Liga MX All-Stars.

New format? Don Garber hints at possible change in 2023 MLS All-Star Game | MLSSoccer.com

I’ve been saying for years that it is time to go back to a East v West format for the All-Star Game. The MLS vs everyone else format has served its purpose and time.

MLS MVP: Top candidates address their chances for 2022’s award | MLSSoccer.com

We don’t see Jesus Ferreira’s name on this list anymore but if he can go on another run of games with goals to get the club back into the playoffs, he’ll reappear on it.

At All-Star Game, Sebastián Driussi is taking his next steps toward the MLS mountaintop | The Striker

Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi is the frontrunner for MLS MVP, and yet he's taken a back seat to some of the league's more established names.

Changing the landscape: Key themes from a crazy MLS summer transfer window - Backheeled

So many big name, in prime players joined MLS this summer in what was truly a wild transfer time for the league.

Brandon Vázquez’s USMNT prospects are the result of patience paying off - The Athletic

The Cincinnati striker has had a career year and now others are certainly taking notice.

Christian Benteke – more legend than laughing stock - The Athletic

Benteke is definitely an interesting guy to come to MLS this season.

Sounders off-load another international roster spot - Sounder At Heart

I guess the Sounders aren’t a huge fan of international spots as they unload another one.

Are fans impatient, or is the FO to blame? - RSL Soapbox

RSL is a team that definitely needs a few pieces to be a true contender in MLS but some how they aren’t adding anything big to their roster this season.

Red Bulls closing on deal for Canada international Tyler Pasher - Once A Metro

This one became official yesterday for the Red Bulls.

Arnór Traustason departs the Revolution for IFK Norrköping - The Bent Musket

This is the latest of moves where the player asks to leave and the Revs comply with it.