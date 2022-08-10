The week is slowly moving by here as the MLS All-Star Game comes into play tonight up in Minnesota. Last night’s Skills Challenge was a blast to watch and hopefully we continue to get that each year moving forward.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 24 - Big D Soccer

We knew the trip to the Northwest would be rough but thankfully it wasn’t all that bad in the end.

USMNT's number 9? Jesus Ferreira reflects on Colombian roots, super mom and more as he targets World Cup starting job

Jesus Ferreira is setting his signs on starting for the USMNT at the World Cup, even if it hasn't always been his dream.

// MLS //

Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar leads MLS to victory in Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G | MLSSoccer.com

After a second year of the Skills Challenge being back, I’m starting to enjoy this way more than the All-Star Game itself. Also, Jesus Ferreira showed well in this too.

Gareth Bale at LAFC: Carlos Vela explains why Wales star chose MLS | MLSSoccer.com

If things continue to go well for Bale in LA, you have to wonder who will be next from Europe to try their hand at things here.

Matt Miazga vows to make Cincinnati “serial winner" after Chelsea loan swing | MLSSoccer.com

I think going into the summer, Cincinnati was one or two players away from being a contender in the Eastern Conference. Miazga certainly helps get them closer.

How new Chelsea signing Gabriel Slonina broke through with the Chicago Fire - The Athletic

Adin Brown, Slonina's goalkeeper coach in Chicago, speaks after overseeing the 18-year-old's ongoing rise.

I went to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and rated everything I saw - Backheeled

Again, the Skills Challenge is a ton of fun to watch.

5 big MLS questions that will define the rest of the season - Backheeled

It is kind of wild that we’re less than ten games away from this season being done but there are plenty of questions left on the table right now to ask.

Q&A: Adrian Heath on Everton’s struggles, coaching MLS All-Stars, and Minnesota’s season - The Athletic

The former Toffees striker and longtime MLS manager has Minnesota United in the midst of a solid campaign. I have to be honest, I really thought he was going to be one of the first fired this season but he’s proven me wrong.

LAFC’s summer transfer window was an absolute whirlwind - Angels on Parade

I think LAFC had one of the best summers in recent memory in MLS.