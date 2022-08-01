Another week is in the books and so is another month on the calendar. Thankfully, FC Dallas gave us another Monday to be happy with following a win on Saturday night. But we won’t get that much time to dwell on it with a game in Seattle tomorrow night.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas picks up second straight win, beats LA Galaxy 1-0 - Big D Soccer

Franco Jara’s early goal was enough to seal a second straight win for FC Dallas.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ win over the Galaxy.

Jara takes it from training ground to game, formation switch & more: Three thoughts from FC Dallas' win over the LA Galaxy | The Striker

Winning ugly is still winning, and FCD got a needed victory at Toyota Stadium thanks to Jara, Paes and some suffering.

// MLS //

Goalfests steal the show, Austin flaunt contender credentials & more from Week 23 | MLSSoccer.com

It was a wild week in MLS that saw two games that ended in a 4-4 draw. Madness indeed.

Sebastian Driussi running away with MLS MVP? “He deserves that," say Austin FC | MLSSoccer.com

The more I watch Driussi, the more I can buy into the hype about his MVP case here this season.

Sources: Charlotte FC make offer for Wales star Aaron Ramsey after Juventus exit | MLSSoccer.com

This would be an interesting move for Charlotte to say the very least.

Chicago Fire’s Gabriel Slonina going to Chelsea for $10 million base fee: Source - The Athletic

That is a solid fee for Chicago to pick up here on their young keeper.

Sounders at LAFC, recap: Lost in the LA lights - Sounder At Heart

Maybe we’ll be getting the Sounders at the right time tomorrow night. Maybe.

Savarino rescues RSL point at the death in 2-2 draw vs. San Jose - RSL Soapbox

A San Jose win would have been nicer for FCD but we’ll take a draw like this right now too.

Philadelphia Union treat home fans to another lopsided win, beat Houston 6-0 - Brotherly Game

The Union continue to make me think they’ll be in the thick of things in the Supporters’ Shield race with LAFC. Given how the Eastern Conference is this season, they could pass them too.