FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to recapture El Capitan and the Texas Derby in 2022 as they take on the Houston Dynamo tonight at PNC Stadium.
The two sides met earlier this year in Frisco with FC Dallas coming back from a goal down to win 2-1. Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Facundo Quigno helped seal the win for FC Dallas in the final minutes of the match.
FC Dallas notes:
Key player for FC Dallas - Matt Hedges - The defense has been...suspect at best lately. Our leader needs to step it up in a big way to bring home El Capitan again and three more points.
Summer slide - FC Dallas has won only one of its last seven matches (D2 L4) following a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami on Monday. Dallas has allowed 13 goals in those seven games after conceding an MLS-low eight goals after 11 matches this season.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco
Availability Report
Out: Joshué Quiñónez (ankle sprain)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez
International duty: none
Houston notes:
Recent Struggles - Houston has lost eight of its last 11 matches (W3) including the last two in a row, a run that began with a 2-1 loss to Dallas on April 23. The Dynamo have kept a clean sheet in all three wins in that time and lost every time they’ve conceded a goal.
Seeing yellow - Houston is the most cautioned team in MLS, seeing a league-high 55 yellow cards, averaging 3.1 per match. Ten different Dynamo players have already received at least three yellow cards.
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: Darwin Ceren
Availability Report
OUT: none
International duty: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: PNC Stadium
TV: TXA-21
Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU #TexasDerby
Weather: 96 degrees, hot
Highlights will be posted as they happen.
Watch with us.
Loading comments...