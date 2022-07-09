FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to recapture El Capitan and the Texas Derby in 2022 as they take on the Houston Dynamo tonight at PNC Stadium.

The two sides met earlier this year in Frisco with FC Dallas coming back from a goal down to win 2-1. Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Facundo Quigno helped seal the win for FC Dallas in the final minutes of the match.

Key player for FC Dallas - Matt Hedges - The defense has been...suspect at best lately. Our leader needs to step it up in a big way to bring home El Capitan again and three more points.

Summer slide - FC Dallas has won only one of its last seven matches (D2 L4) following a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami on Monday. Dallas has allowed 13 goals in those seven games after conceding an MLS-low eight goals after 11 matches this season.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco

Availability Report

Out: Joshué Quiñónez (ankle sprain)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Houston notes:

Recent Struggles - Houston has lost eight of its last 11 matches (W3) including the last two in a row, a run that began with a 2-1 loss to Dallas on April 23. The Dynamo have kept a clean sheet in all three wins in that time and lost every time they’ve conceded a goal.

Seeing yellow - Houston is the most cautioned team in MLS, seeing a league-high 55 yellow cards, averaging 3.1 per match. Ten different Dynamo players have already received at least three yellow cards.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Darwin Ceren

Availability Report

OUT: none

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: PNC Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU #TexasDerby

Weather: 96 degrees, hot

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.