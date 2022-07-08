The last time FC Dallas and Houston met, it was a struggle until the final minutes. And then, it was a lot of fun. Hopefully, that fun continues tomorrow night in the Bayou City.

// FC Dallas //

Three Questions on the Houston Dynamo with The Dynamo Theory - Big D Soccer

Our Texas Derby rivals have had a rough string of games as of late as we have but they do have a new DP to debut tomorrow night.

FC Dallas can never have too much Copa Tejas | The Striker Texas

The rivalry with Houston hasn't had the same spark that it did early on but maybe this year will be different.

"A must win" — FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo ready for star-studded 50th Texas Derby match | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC will square off for their half-century encounter across all competitions as Hector Herrera makes his MLS debut.

"More motivation": FC Dallas brace for Hector Herrera debut with Houston Dynamo | MLSSoccer.com

Hopefully, the level of excitement can be met here and FC Dallas comes away with a positive result.

// MLS //

Best XIs in MLS history: Where does Bale-Chiellini-Vela's LAFC rank? | MLSSoccer.com

Normally I hate these sorts of posts but I do appreciate the constant comment of 'on paper' throughout to remind you that it is all hypothetical.

What the Alejandro Pozuelo trade means for Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC | MLSSoccer.com

Trading DPs in this league isn't a common thing but this one certainly made some headlines.

Midseason grades: Progress report for Western Conference teams so far | MLSSoccer.com

Honestly, the FCD grade is fair in my mind. I don't think it should be any higher or lower right now given how things have gone this season.

MLS midseason grades: Austin, LAFC take home top grades and more out West - Backheeled

Oh, you want more midseason grades, here is another one.

LA Galaxy falling behind MLS elite as LAFC and Toronto recruit the likes of Bale and Bernardeschi | ESPNFC

The LA Galaxy used to be the premier glamour club of MLS. Now, with superstars like Gareth Bale joining rivals LAFC, they're struggling to keep up.

Three Thoughts: Chugging along - Stumptown Footy

I know Portland has had their share of struggles and injuries this season but I still have a feeling they could sneak up the standings before long.

Toronto FC is maximizing its Lorenzo Insigne marketing opportunity - Waking The Red

Any time you sign a player like this, you should be showing him off as much as possible to your local press and community.

MLS Transfer Window: NYCFC to sign big-name player? - Hudson River Blue

New York City FC sporting director David Lee tends to keep a low profile during the transfer window, but major acquisitions by other clubs might force him to act.