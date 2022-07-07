FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Game grades

On Monday, FC Dallas drew 1-1 against Inter Miami after going up a goal on a brilliant free kick from Alan Velasco. However, despite some close-range saves from goalkeeper Maarten Paes, FC Dallas had a lapse in concentration which led to the equalizing goal from Leonardo Campana.

Maarten Paes (GK) - 8.3

While Paes’ passing out of the back wasn’t that great (he ranked in just the 20th percentile), the Dutch goalkeeper had one of the best saving grades that I’ve seen (~93rd percentile). Paes completed just under 80% of his total passes out of the back and just 40% of his long balls, both of which are below the 20th percentile for goalkeepers. However, he more than made up for this by providing a great goalkeeping performance, as all three of my expected goals ratings had him above the 90th percentile.

Nanu (RB) - 3

Nanu had a very poor performance across the board as he ranked below the 20th percentile for his passing and playmaking, below the 30th percentile for his defensive grade, and around the 40th percentile for his dribbling and total actions. In addition to these poor grades, Nanu frequently lost the ball in his own half of the field, which is a telling sign of his poor performance. Hopefully, this was just a bad game from Nanu and he can elevate his game against the Dynamo.

Jose Martinez (CB) - 5.3

As per usual, Martinez ranked above average in his passing (68th percentile) and had a decent carrying grade (47th percentile), but he struggled defensively and in the air (33rd and 17th percentile). It seems like I keep repeating myself, but this is definitely a significant trend for Martinez. I’m not sure if those are just clear strengths and weaknesses that he possesses or is it some type of tactic that Dallas employs where one of the center backs is a ball-progressor and the other is more of the defensive enforcer. Regardless, in this game, both starting center backs received low defensive scores and gave up a lot of chances to Inter Miami.

Matt Hedges (CB) - 4.8

Hedges had a similar performance to his counterpart, Jose Martinez, as he recorded high passing and carrying grades (70th and 60th percentile), but really struggled defensively, as the American ranked in only the 19th percentile. It seems like Hedges had an uncharacteristically bad defensive performance, so hopefully, he can make adjustments this Saturday against the Dynamo.

Marco Farfan (LB) - 5.7

As a whole, Farfan had a much better performance than Nanu, as all of his grades ranked above average apart from his playmaking (36th percentile). More specifically, Farfan landed in the 64th percentile for total actions, 52nd percentile for passing, 62nd percentile for dribbling, and the 50th percentile for his defensive grade.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng (CM) - 5.7

From a broad statistics perspective, Tsiki had a very similar overall game to Pomykal as he recorded an above-average offensive grade in the 60th percentile, but ranked below-average in his passing and defensive grades (both oscillated around the 40th percentile). However, there were two major reasons why Tsiki recorded a higher overall grade, the first being his total actions, as the South African ranked in the 61st percentile compared to Pomykal’s modest 44th percentile. Additionally, Tsiki’s contributions to the attack and his shot creation also influenced his grades, as he recorded three shots, with two of them coming on target.

Facundo Quignon (CDM) - 6.6

Quignon had a solid performance across the board, recording grades at or above the 50th percentile for defensive midfielders. This performance was highlighted by his defensive and passing grades, which ranked in the 59th and 55th percentile, respectively. Quignon also contributed to the game through his two shot-creating actions, three blocks, along with one through ball and one progressive run. Although this might not seem like much, these statistics accumulate once you add them up together, especially considering his role on the team is more of a defensive midfielder.

Paxton Pomykal (CM) - 5.2

Apart from his offensive grade, where Pomykal ranked in the 63rd percentile, he was mostly below-average in this match, as the rest of his grades hovered around the 40th percentile. These grades include the American’s total actions (44th percentile), passing (45th percentile), and defense (44th percentile).

Paul Arriola (RW) - 4.5

While Arriola was unable to capitalize on two clear-cut opportunities, the American also struggled across most of his major categories. Apart from his passing (64th percentile), Arriola was significantly below average for a lot of his grades. He did not record high pressing or defensive numbers, struggled to dribble and create opportunities for his teammates, and ultimately recorded a very low offensive grade in the 28th percentile (which was likely due to the two chances that he floundered).

Jesus Ferreira (CF) - 5.5

Ferreira had a very strange performance, as the American struggled mightily in his shooting and aerial categories (below the 20th percentile), but he attained very high passing and pressing numbers (both above the 70th percentile). His dribbling was nothing to admire (39th percentile), but Ferreira recorded a team-high five-shot assists, which is crazy to see from a striker. I think this player radar chart epitomizes Ferreira’s strange performance, but I would like to see more consistency out of him in Dallas’ next game.

Alan Velasco (LW) - 8.7

The highlight of Velasco’s performance is obviously his wonderful free-kick goal, but he also performed well in other major categories, which include his total actions (58th percentile), passing (63rd percentile), pressing/defending (63rd percentile), and his offensive grade (64th percentile). Unsurprisingly, Velasco struggled to efficiently dribble and create opportunities for his teammates, but that is something that has been plaguing him all season. Hopefully, he can continue his goal-scoring form against the Dynamo in the Texas Derby next week.

SUBS

Nkosi Tafari (CB) - 6.9

After coming on for Jose Martinez just past halftime, Tafari actually recorded the best performance from an FC Dallas defender. Despite having virtually no involvement in the air, Tafari recorded passing, defending, and carrying ratings all above the 50th percentile. His passing and carrying were very good, as both ranked around the 80th percentile and his defending was slightly above average, as the American ranked just under the 60th percentile.

Edwin Cerrillo (CDM) - 4.4

In contrast to Quignon’s solid all-around performance, Cerrillo struggled to make his impact on the game. None of his major grades came in above the 50th percentile and he really struggled with both sides of his game (offense and defense). Additionally, his passing wasn’t much better, as the American landed in just the 32nd percentile. In the future, hopefully, Cerrillo can have more of an impact off the bench.

Jader Obrian () - N/A

Edwin Munjoma () - N/A

Franco Jara () - N/A

These players aren’t graded because I currently do not have a grading system that will fairly evaluate players, who played under 30 minutes compared to the rest of the team, who played most of the game. This is something that I want to improve upon in the future.