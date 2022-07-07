Three Questions on the Houston Dynamo with The Dynamo Theory

Our Texas Derby finale for 2022 is already here folks. On Saturday, FC Dallas will travel south to battle the Houston Dynamo for the second time this season to see who comes away with El Capitan. The game will also impact the 2022 Copa Tejas standings, in which FC Dallas is currently tied with Austin FC.

To get us ready for Saturday’s game, we’ve partnered up with our friends over at The Dynamo Theory to preview our rivals.

(Note: you can see our answers to their questions on their site later today or tomorrow)

BDS: Given that this is Hector Herrera’s first game with the Dynamo, what is the buzz around Houston like with him there? How do you all envision him being used on the field?

DT: There has been a ton of buzz around Herrera before he even plays his first game. There was a large group of fans at the airport to greet him, the team rented out an event space to have a party for him and they commissioned a mural for Herrera. It has all been pretty crazy to see. I think there is still a big question mark on what exactly Herrera’s role will be. Will he sit deeper in the midfield or play more in an advanced role, moving Darwin Quintero to the wing? In my opinion, I think we will see him play the role Darwin Ceren has been playing, alongside Matias Vera with Coco Carrasquilla just in front of them in a 3-man midfield.

BDS: Both teams are coming into this one on a bit of a downslope, but the Dynamo have one win in their last five. What do the Dynamo need to do here to get back into the playoff hunt?

DT: Herrera’s arrival should be a big boost. At least, that’s the hope. The big thing for the Dynamo, and it’s been this way all season, is they have to get consistent wing play. Rookie Thor Ulfarsson, who never played wing before this season, has been playing there with Darwin Quintero in recent games and whatever combination Paulo Nagamura tries just doesn’t seem to work. Former FC Dallas player Fafa Picault came off the bench Sunday and scored a goal so there’s a chance we see him start this week to try and breathe some life into the attack and help get striker Sebastian Ferreira more involved in the offense.

BDS: Herrera is now here, who else might the Dynamo bring in this summer? What areas need improvement?

DT: Like I mentioned before, this team needs a winger in the worst way. They don’t have a lot to work with as far as international slots and DP slots so I think if they bring in a wing, it will be through a trade with another MLS team. This is a roster that has needed a complete overhaul for some time and the new front office has begun to do that. It’s going to take time to “wash away” the old era so while this summer window looks like a glimmer of hope for Dynamo fans, there is still a lot of work to be done to this roster.