The week is nicely moving by quickly here as FC Dallas continues to get ready for a weekend trip to Houston for the second match in the 2022 Texas Derby.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 17 - Big D Soccer

As you might imagine, the comments on FC Dallas are starting to get interesting as the team continues to struggle.

// MLS //

MLS midseason awards: 2022's best players and coaches based on the numbers | MLSSoccer.com

Here is another look at midseason awards, but this time based on the stats and numbers out there from this season.

Midseason grades: Progress report for Eastern Conference teams so far | MLSSoccer.com

It looks like everything being played, not just league games are a factor in these midseason grades. We'll get the Western Conference ones later today I bet but it is an interesting look at the East.

MLS midseason grades: Taxi saving D.C., Montreal shining, and more out East - Backheeled

Speaking of midseason grades, here is another site doing the same thing.

"We’re pissed off": Seattle Sounders’ CCL triumph challenges Portland Timbers | MLSSoccer.com

I do appreciate that Portland claimed to block out all Seattle news from the last six months. That's solid trolling in my book.

Plenty of teams are chasing the 2022 Supporters' Shield | US Soccer Players

LAFC is currently at the top of the Supporters' Shield table, but their lead over Austin FC is only two points with Eastern teams in the picture.

Inter Miami finalizing trade for ex-MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC - ESPNFC

This is still a wild deal to me but one that is good for Miami. He's a short-term rental since he'll be out of a contract soon but I do like what Miami is trying to pull off here.

Lorenzo Insigne still nursing calf injury, will not debut against San Jose - Waking The Red

Toronto FC’s marquee signing will now make his debut in MLS later this month.

Sounders looking for a ‘unicorn’ during transfer window - Sounder At Heart

I kind of feel like this is most teams right now in MLS. Either you've found that player to sign for the summer or you haven't.

Columbus Crew tactical review: Minor changes result in shared points - Massive Report

The Black & Gold didn’t change much from the road win but there were little adjustments that were noticeable on Sunday.

What the Philadelphia Union can learn from the United States U20s - Brotherly Game

The U20s were mostly guided by Philly players, so it only makes sense to figure out how to involve them more as they return.

Amidst season of change, is D.C. United at risk of losing identity? - Black And Red United

DC has certainly had an odd season between the firing of their former manager to the breakout of Taxi Fountas.

Emerson Hyndman to miss 4-6 weeks with quadriceps injury - Dirty South Soccer

Another week down, another Atlanta injury to discuss. Geez.

Hector Herrera ready to live his "American dream" with Houston Dynamo FC | The Striker Texas

Mexican national team midfielder Hector Herrera hopes to leave his mark in MLS and Houston Dynamo in a market that has longed for a star.