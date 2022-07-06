Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 17

The summer slump may be upon us here as FC Dallas picked up a disappointing draw in Austin over the weekend. The pollsters liked what they saw early on but giving up two goals certainly has people thinking differently about the team going into the middle of the summer.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 10 (down 2)

Comment: I’d really like FC Dallas to pick a lane. Just go on a streak of any kind. After losing midweek to LAFC and drawing over the long weekend with Inter Miami, this team’s longest winning streak in MLS this year is two games and they’ve done it twice. Once in early March and once in early May. Their longest losing streak is two games and they’ve done it once, in back-to-back losses after that two-game winning streak in May. They haven’t drawn in back-to-back games this season. Their record is 7W-5L-6D.

It doesn’t feel like things are going particularly well lately but they are still in fifth place in the West. At the same time, they’re just three points above the playoff line. It’s tough to decide how much to worry about that though. This is a good team. It just seems like they can and should be getting better results.

ESPNFC - 9 (down 2)

Comment: Dallas will feel it should have done better than a 1-1 home draw with Miami given the chances it had over the first 60 minutes. Conceding a late equalizer will stick in the craw as well, although Alan Velasco’s tally from a free kick was outstanding. FCD is now winless in four games.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).