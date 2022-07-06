I feel like a bit of a broken record here about FC Dallas as of late. We want to quickly move on from these disappointing results but they continue to pile up. Maybe something will change this weekend in Houston. We will certainly see.

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Weeks 17 & 18? | MLSSoccer.com

The last week or so has been busy across MLS and from that were some standout performances from some young guys in the league.

What Giacomo Vrioni reveals about New England’s transfer revolution | MLSSoccer.com

New England reminds me a bit of what FC Dallas had in terms of transfer dollars to use. Three stars were sent to Europe for roughly $24 million. Now they're adding a piece back to move things forward.

How Hector Herrera landed with the Houston Dynamo - The Athletic

I meant to include this one yesterday in the link post but forgot it. Still worth the read if you haven't taken the time for it yet. Houston is trying to shift their roster in a new direction with Herrera there.

Below the 20 point line in MLS | US Soccer Players

Three teams in each conference have less than 20 points so far in the 2022 Major League Soccer season, but that may not tell us as much as it should.

Every MLS Eastern Conference team’s tactics in 100 words - Backheeled

I do enjoy these series from Backheeled, as in this one they dive into each Eastern Conference side to quickly explain away how they do what they do.

Jesse Lingard approached by MLS clubs for 'ground-breaking' deals - ESPNFC

Jesse Lingard is set to travel to the United States to listen to pitches from MLS teams keen to sign the forward this summer.

Sounders close out first of season in style - Sounder At Heart

Sounders’ 2-0 road win over Toronto FC makes them 6-2-1 since their focus turned to MLS play.

Analyst’s Corner: Some Things Need to Change - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire are just no good, it may be as simple as that too.

Federico Bernardeschi linked with move to Toronto FC - Waking The Red

The Euro 2020 winner may well be on his way to TFC this summer.