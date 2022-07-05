Despite another sellout for FC Dallas (and this one looked like the real deal this time), the club couldn’t produce a win at home for the first time in early May. Yeah, it may be a long summer folks. Buckle up.

FC Dallas gives up late goal in 1-1 draw to Inter Miami - Big D Soccer

The summer slump continues for FC Dallas after they give up a lead late to Inter Miami.

Twumasi improving with FC Dallas despite — or because of — battle at right back | The Striker Texas

Twumasi has had a decent run this season in the back but there are still moments where you can tell he is still adapting to becoming a right back.

Insigne's not fixing a broken Toronto, Austin are more than just bonus games & more from Week 18 | MLSSoccer.com

It was a nice, long holiday weekend with plenty of interesting games to discuss around MLS.

“Creates belief”: Charlotte FC check off another milestone with first road win | MLSSoccer.com

Good for Charlotte to pick up their first road win here. I know there is still a lot of this season left to be played but I keep finding myself surprised by this group.

Game of the season? DC United-Orlando City bring fireworks in 8-goal thriller | MLSSoccer.com

For the second time in a matter of weeks, we had another wild eight-goal game in MLS.

Four interesting MLS advanced stats at the halfway point of the regular season - Backheeled

Given that we've gotten to the halfway point, the advanced stats out there show some interesting nuggets.

MLS Roundtable: Experts choose the best team, player, and more halfway through 2022 - Backheeled

There were some interesting comments throughout this one, including one voter saying that FC Dallas is the best team in MLS. Yeah. Seriously.

Instant takeaways from Austin FC at Colorado Rapids | The Striker Texas

Austin continues to find ways to win on the road, which is something you need to do in this league to be a true contender.

Five thoughts on Sounders’ road win at Toronto - Sounder At Heart

After a rough midweek for the Sounders, they got back on track with a strong statement in Toronto.