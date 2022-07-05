FC Dallas gives up late goal in 1-1 draw to Inter Miami

FC Dallas looked to be able to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks with a win but they were denied thanks to a late goal in a 1-1 draw to Inter Miami on Monday night.

The draw kept FC Dallas winless at home for the last two months, pushing their slump into a new month. The last time the club won at home was back at the beginning of May against Seattle. That game was also the last time FC Dallas kept a clean sheet.

Alan Velasco got the game going on a positive note in the first half thanks to his free kick goal in the 27th minute. Velasco curled his shot around the Miami wall into the right post. It was his third goal of the second and the second from a free kick spot.

Miami was able to pour the pressure on late as Leo Campana headed a shot from close to seal the point for the visitors.

Despite the late Miami equalizer, Dallas is still unbeaten in its last 13 matches on Independence Day, dating back to 2007, with eight wins in that stretch.

Instant reaction: It is weird but this was better from FC Dallas, at least compared to the last couple of games since the international break. The possession and chances were certainly there for FC Dallas outside of the Velasco free kick. Still, it is very frustrating to see results like this pile up when we know this team can be better. It isn’t like the last couple of seasons when we see bad results and expect them because of injuries or poor form in the attack. Defensively, this group just needs to figure out a way to close out games right now. I don’t know if it is a lack of leadership or just bad luck right now. Maybe a bit of both.

Man of the match: It has been a while but let’s go with Velasco.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The short turnaround continues here for the club as they take on Texas Derby rivals, the Houston Dynamo this weekend in the Bayou City.