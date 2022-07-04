FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to get back on track after losing four out of their last six games as they host Inter Miami for the annual July 4th match at Toyota Stadium.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - The league’s leading scorer needs to continue to find the back of the net if FC Dallas wants to pick up the points that they need from this one.

History with Miami - FC Dallas beat Inter Miami, 2-1, in the side’s only MLS meeting in October 2020. Miami has lost both its visits to Texas, also losing, 5-1, at Austin on March 6 this season.

Homegrown Minutes - This season, FC Dallas Homegrown players have played 4,523 minutes and accumulated 69 appearances. During the 2021 season, FCD HGPs played 10,312 minutes and made 171 appearances in the 34 matches, surpassing the 4,949 minutes played during the 2020 MLS regular season.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco

Availability Report

Out: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: Antonio Carrera – U.S. U-20YNT

Miami notes:

Not great away from South Florida - Inter Miami has won three of its last four matches, though all three wins came at home. The Herons have lost 10 of their last 13 on the road (W2 D1), failing to score in each of their last four road games. Miami has been shut out in eight of the 13 matches in that span, scoring once in each of the other five matches.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Gregore

Availability Report

OUT: Robbie Robinson (hamstring)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvIMCF

Weather: 96 degrees, hot

