FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to get back on track after losing four out of their last six games as they host Inter Miami for the annual July 4th match at Toyota Stadium.
FC Dallas notes:
Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - The league’s leading scorer needs to continue to find the back of the net if FC Dallas wants to pick up the points that they need from this one.
History with Miami - FC Dallas beat Inter Miami, 2-1, in the side’s only MLS meeting in October 2020. Miami has lost both its visits to Texas, also losing, 5-1, at Austin on March 6 this season.
Homegrown Minutes - This season, FC Dallas Homegrown players have played 4,523 minutes and accumulated 69 appearances. During the 2021 season, FCD HGPs played 10,312 minutes and made 171 appearances in the 34 matches, surpassing the 4,949 minutes played during the 2020 MLS regular season.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco
Availability Report
Out: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez
International duty: Antonio Carrera – U.S. U-20YNT
Miami notes:
Not great away from South Florida - Inter Miami has won three of its last four matches, though all three wins came at home. The Herons have lost 10 of their last 13 on the road (W2 D1), failing to score in each of their last four road games. Miami has been shut out in eight of the 13 matches in that span, scoring once in each of the other five matches.
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: Gregore
Availability Report
OUT: Robbie Robinson (hamstring)
International duty: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 8:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
TV: TXA-21
Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvIMCF
Weather: 96 degrees, hot
