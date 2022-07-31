FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas is back on a winning streak here as they downed the LA Galaxy to pick up their second straight shutout win in a row.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, José Martínez, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi: Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal (Brandon Servania – 81’), Alan Velasco (Jáder Obrian – 85’); Paul Arriola, Franco Jara (Nkosi Tafari – 64’), Jesús Ferreira (Beni Redžić – 86’). Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Joshué Quiñónez, Nanu, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Kalil ElMedkhar. LA Galaxy — Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo (Kelvin Leerdman – 76’), Derrick Williams, Eriq Zavaleta (Sega Coulibaly – 46’), Chase Gaspar (Raheem Edwards – 46’); Douglas Costa (Dejan Joveljić – 63’), Markey Delgado, Gaston Brugman, Ryan Raveloson (Victor Vazquez– 63’); Javier Hernandez, Kevin Cabral. Substitutes not used — Jonathan Kilinsmann, Sacha Kljestan, Efrain Alvarez, Samuel Grandsir. Scoring Summary:

DAL: Franco Jara (Marco Farfan, José Martínez) — 9’ Misconduct Summary:

LA: Chase Gaspar (caution) — 22’

DAL: Franco Jara (caution) — 35’

LA: Eriq Zavaleta (caution) — 38’

LA: Raheem Edwards (caution) — 53’

LA: Julian Araujo (caution) — 62’

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) — 82’

DAL: Paul Arriola (caution) — 86’ Weather: Partly Cloudy, 88˚

Attendance: 19,096 Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Lyes Arfa, Brooke Mayo

Fourth official: Luis Guardia

VAR: Chris Penso

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the second straight win…

“There are a lot of things we can improve on from today. Overall I am very proud of the guys. It is not easy what we are doing, especially against good teams. There were some moments of the game where we would suffer. We are together, and we’ve been present defensively in the last two games. Now the challenge is if we can be present while we have the ball. We need to start opening and creating good angles and doing more things to have more possession in the second half to kill the game. We had good counter attacks where we could’ve had a second goal. This is the way we should always approach the second half. We have to adjust to all of our different formations and in-game adjustments because they should not be an excuse. We had some issues with some players this week so we had to make a different plan. The guys did a really good job, we wanted to win at home again. We won for our fans and our families because we owe that to ourselves first and to our family and fans. We’ve been very close to winning in other games and we were not able to celebrate then.”

On the importance of the result…

“I believe it’s very important to win. We had 15 shots and the opponents had 10, we had seven on target and they had three. They dominated on the ball and I will agree that they did push us back in our half. There were opportunities where they could have scored. Like the clear example of the penalty kick. Saving the penalty kick helped out a lot. We are at a point of the season where everything is becoming more equal and fair. No one is able to win easily and there tends to be more ties. Defensively in these two games keeping the shutout was key while also creating scoring opportunities. We will continue like this going forward, this is the type of mentalities playoff caliber teams have. Nothing will ever be pretty and perfect. We know where we want to be at the end of the season and this is just one step of the route we have to get there.”

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the game…

“We knew it was a very important game. Yeah, I think in the game I had confidence. Sometimes you have these feelings as a goalie that nothing is going in that day. And I think today was that kind of day and yeah, as a goalkeeper if you have that game before the penalty kick, that you know you’re gonna stop it. And of course you do your homework but then also it’s a little bit feeling and it’s also nice because the one from Gil and Russell was in the right corner, but they showed up really well. So now the third time I don’t know what’s the saying? Third time’s the charm.”

On turning things around…

“We have had to suffer a little bit but it’s very good feeling for the defense that we know how to suffer, two times in a row they’ve pressed us but we managed to stay strong so that’s a really positive thing for us. And I want to say last week as well, the whole team defended really well and threw themselves at shot so that’s really good.”

Forward Paul Arriola

On the win…

“Yeah, it’s good. You know, like I said, it’s three points. Big three points, I think we’re happy with winning, especially getting back to winning at home, especially with a crowd like tonight. So it was good. We know we need to continue to get better. We know we can’t always win games like this, if this is how we’re going to play, and especially on the road, I think we kind of went through this, in the beginning of the year where we were winning games, we weren’t playing that great. And then we started to really pick it up. So I’m hoping that that’s kind of starting to take off after these two wins.”

Forward Franco Jara

On his game plan today...

“Whether I start or come off the bench, I always want to support the team. Today I got the chance to start and we were able to win tonight. We have back-to-back wins and I am happy to have contributed with a goal.”

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal

On Maarten Paes’ performance…

“He’s huge for us, huge for the team. That’s what we expect from him. I was first in the box, because I knew he was going to save it by trying to get the rebound, and he did end up doing the job on our way outside of the box. Kudos to him for a good day. We needed him to help us with this win.”

About the possibility of turning a corner defensively…

“I don’t know about that but it’s nice to hold on to leads. We hadn’t done that in the previous five or six games. We need to be able to finish games by scoring more goals and not suffering as much as we have in the past few games. Credit to the guys for holding the shutout in both of them. But, definitely we need to finish our chances to be more clinical and to be able to have it be 2,3,4-0 so we don’t have to worry about it.”