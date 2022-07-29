FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to build off their first win in over two months as they return home to host the LA Galaxy.

Both teams are in the thick of things in the Western Conference playoff race and are each coming off vital wins last weekend. To say this is an important game for the playoff hunt, may be an understatement. FC Dallas got the best of the Galaxy in their previous meeting back in May, when Paul Arriola and company ran all over LA to the tune of a 3-0 win.

Key player for FC Dallas - Matt Hedges - Until we see the defense pull off some solid performances in back-to-back games, we’re going to continue to call out players from that area here in our game threads/previews. Hedges is the main leader in the back and we need his leadership to shine through in this home game that is starting to look like a must-win for FC Dallas.

Maybe that home streak will stay - Despite not winning a home game since early May, FC Dallas has won five consecutive home matches against the Galaxy dating back to 2016. Dallas has recorded one longer home-winning run against the Galaxy, winning six straight home meetings from 2004-07.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira

Availability Report

Out: Lucas Bartlett (ribs)

Questionable: Brandon Servania (abdomen), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (illness), Facundo Quignon (adductor)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

LA notes:

Recent run in Texas - The Galaxy have won their last two matches in Texas, winning at Houston last October and Austin on May 8 following a run of nine straight visits to the Lone Star State without a victory (D2 L7). The Galaxy have won three straight Texas trips only once, in 1996-97, when Dallas was the only team in the state.

Strong bench game - Dejan Joveljic’s goal on Sunday was his sixth as a substitute this season, leading MLS. Joveljic is the first player in Galaxy history to score six times as a substitute in a single MLS season.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Jorge Villafaña (left knee)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvLAG

Weather: 91 degrees

