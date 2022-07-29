The weekend is nearly here as is a new calendar month. FC Dallas looks to end the month of July on a winning note when they host LA. We’ll get into our preview coverage today for that one but first, we have some links to discuss.

// MLS //

MLS MVP Power Rankings: Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi beginning to pull away | MLSSoccer.com

While Jesus Ferreira is still on this list, he’s no longer at the top which is fine to be honest.

Incoming DPs, moves to Europe? Possibilities for the final week of Secondary Transfer Window | MLSSoccer.com

I think the one thing missing is a line about FC Dallas being active this summer but I don’t think we’re going to see much from the club seeing how the transfer window closes next week.

Source: Jozy Altidore nearing loan to Liga MX from New England Revolution | MLSSoccer.com

Jozy’s last few seasons have been pretty rough to watch at times and this year in New England has been a bit of a bust, so good on them for making some sort of move.

MLS NEXT success, USYNT call-ups highlight Inter Miami Academy’s evolution | MLSSoccer.com

Talent-rich areas like South Florida are going to really show in MLS NEXT and for Inter Miami, things are already looking good with their academy system.

Feel right, play right: Dejan Joveljić setting tone for LA Galaxy - LAG Confidential

I know FC Dallas would rather market the fact that Chicharito is coming to town tomorrow but this guy may be more intriguing to watch.

Report: RSL, D.C. United in trade talks for David Ochoa - RSL Soapbox

This one appears to be done as RSL has moved on from a really good young keeper.