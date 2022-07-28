The weekend is quickly approaching here as FC Dallas gets ready to host the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. We’ll begin diving into coverage of that game here shortly, but first, we have some links to discuss today.

// FC Dallas //

How FC Dallas benefit from Bayern Munich’s transfer of Chris Richards - Big D Soccer

This is why you add large sell-on fees to young players folks.

Chris Richards’ unique path to Crystal Palace: From FC Dallas rejection to ‘surreal’ Bayern experience - The Athletic

After choosing between basketball and soccer, Chris Richards overcame an early rejection to become a potentially key player for USMNT.

FC Dallas open to making summer transfers, but not for the sake of making moves | The Striker Texas

While FCD directors would like to improve their squad, they're hesitant to make any transfers that won't help the team win now.

Andre Zanotta committed to FC Dallas despite offers from Brazilian clubs | The Striker Texas

Clubs in his native Brazil have tried to woo FCD's technical director, but the executive says he has no interest in leaving North Texas.

FC Dallas Academy Player Malachi Molina Named to Inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate | FC Dallas

There is only one all-star from the FCD academy.

// MLS //

Team of destiny? Sacramento Republic FC near dreamland after third MLS Cupset | MLSSoccer.com

Sacramento continues to pull off the upsets in the USOC, this time they downed a struggling SKC team that was putting all their 2022 eggs in the USOC basket.

Orlando City dreaming of US Open Cup glory after trouncing New York Red Bulls | MLSSoccer.com

Orlando got a huge second half against New York to blow them out as they advance to host Sacramento in the finals.

DC United sign DP midfielder Victor Pálsson from Schalke | MLSSoccer.com

DCU adds to their roster with this DP signing, the first one under new manager Wayne Rooney.

Paxten Aaronson: Philly's special young attacker who is different than his brother - Backheeled

Paxten Aaronson, Brenden’s younger brother, is making a name for himself with the U.S. U-20s and in MLS with the Philadelphia Union.

Cifuentes? Mihailovic? 5 players who could follow Taty Castellanos to Europe - Backheeled

Now that Taty Castellanos is officially headed to La Liga, here are five MLS players who could follow him across the Atlantic Including one of our own here from FCD.

Official: Portland Timbers sign Colombian right back Juan David Mosquera - Stumptown Footy

Portland adds to their defense with a U-22 signing.

Free agency means changes at NYCFC - Hudson River Blue

NYCFC has a core group of players that could hit free agency this offseason, which may make their roster moves very interesting to watch.

What’s Changed in the last Week? - Hot Time In Old Town

Why has the Fire suddenly started winning? There appear to be a few factors that have finally clicked for them.