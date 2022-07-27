Report: How much money FC Dallas made off Bayern Munich’s sale of Chris Richards

Chris Richards never played a single minute with FC Dallas as a professional but the North Texas side is continuing to reap the benefits of selling him.

Crystal Palace announced the acquisition of the US men’s national team center back from Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Richards had been in Germany with Munich since January 2019.

According to a report from MLS Soccer’s Tom Bogert, despite only playing in the academy and never with the first team during his time in Dallas, the club did do well to make sure they would benefit from a future sale of the young center-back.

Part of Richards’ transfer to Bayern Munich from FC Dallas – before ever playing a single minute in MLS – included a 35% sell-on clause, per sources. The initial fee from Bayern was just over $1 million. The windfall from the sell-on clause will be just over $5 million, plus the potential for more in add-ons.

So, a cool $5 million for a guy that never stepped onto the field at Toyota Stadium with the first team? Yeah, that isn’t a bad bit of business. It just adds even more to the growing pot of transfer money that the club has accumulated over the last five years for sales of guys like Ricardo Pepi, Reggie Cannon and Tanner Tessmann.

While the partnership with Bayern seems to be cooling off a bit for FC Dallas, seeing that they put in this high of a sell-on percentage was a smart bit of business as they were banking on Richards to continue to develop into a quality player overseas.

What do you make of this figure? Should it have been more or was it right where it should be?