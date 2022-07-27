It is time to really begin preparing for a weekend visit from the LA Galaxy here. FC Dallas is in the thick of their preparations for this Saturday’s game. We’ll begin getting into that game here soon, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Game grades - Big D Soccer

The FC Dallas defense finally gave us reason to feel relieved in Utah but how good were they really? From the sound of things, the result may have been a tad lucky.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 22 - Big D Soccer

You’d think a win would yield some positive comments. You’d think that, right?

Arnold: U.S. national team status not correct lens through which to view Paxton Pomykal's 2022 MLS season | The Striker Texas

Fans want to see the FC Dallas midfielder reach the heights they hoped he would in 2019, but not making the USMNT isn't a failure.

// MLS //

CCL bound! Vancouver Whitecaps capture 2022 Canadian Championship over Toronto FC | MLSSoccer.com

Vancouver had to take Toronto to penalties to secure their first trip to the CCL.

USMNT stock check: Which MLS players are impressing as World Cup nears? | MLSSoccer.com

There are some real positives about some FC Dallas players and some former FCD players for that matter.

Josef in Atlanta? Joveljic in LA? 5 decisions coaches must make for playoff hopes | MLSSoccer.com

For some teams, there are some tough lineup choices that will dictate whether or not they reach the playoffs or not.

With Darren Eales’ Newcastle move, MLS emerging as proving ground for executives - The Athletic

In Kevin Thelwell, Tom Glick, Dane Murphy and now Darren Eales, executives with MLS backgrounds have started to impact the Premier League.

Verde notebook: How the Red Bulls confused Austin FC, Corozo's debut and the best of Driussi | The Striker Texas

Austin FC players and head coach Josh Wolff admitted that what they saw from the New York Red Bulls wasn't exactly what they prepared for.

Dear LAFC, don't do it: Chicho Arango’s future with black-and-gold - Angels on Parade

Given all the moves LAFC has made lately, you have to wonder if they’ll do something as crazy as moving their most in-form striker.

NY Mayor to announce support for NYCFC stadium in Queens? - Hudson River Blue

The New York Post reports that the mayor supports a proposal to build a 25,000-seat soccer specific stadium near Citi Field.