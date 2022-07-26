Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 22

The latest power rankings are out on the web and we get yet another glimpse at how people view FC Dallas. Following their 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake, we’re seeing some pretty mixed comments, likely because of how FCD has dropped so many points in the last two months.

I get it, but it is still fascinating to see how folks view this club at the two-thirds way into the season.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 13 (down 4)

Comment: Jesus Ferreira found the net in the first half and, most importantly, FC Dallas’ defense held onto the lead in a 1-0 win. That’s impressive considering their tendency to drop points from winning positions. And especially impressive considering they were hanging on for dear life for the majority of the game. RSL piled on 25 shots on 70% possession and still couldn’t find an equalizer. Perhaps Dallas’ xHuman spirit was just higher on the night. Either way, Dallas picked up a big three points in their chase for a home playoff spot.

ESPNFC - 6 (up 1)

Comment: FC Dallas pressed its way to an early goal, defended well to keep RSL at a distance and generally looked like it has all season for more than an hour, but what made this game special is that FCD didn’t trip over their own feet in the last 20 minutes and actually won for the first time since May. Congratulations, you did a whole game!

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).