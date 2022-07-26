The week continues forward here as FC Dallas got back to work as they begin to get ready for a weekend visit from the LA Galaxy. We’ll have a couple more thoughts on the win over RSL but first, we have some links to discuss this morning.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 22? | MLSSoccer.com

I came expecting to see Jesus Ferreira mentioned but I was pleasantly surprised to see a different FCD player on this list instead.

Taty Castellanos to Girona explained: 6 key questions as NYCFC's star departs | MLSSoccer.com

The move for Taty is an intriguing one, to say the least. Just like this article states, it is NYCFC and their owners betting big on him once again, this time in Europe.

NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos loan is proof of the power of multi-club ownership - The Athletic

A loan to Girona may seem underwhelming considering Castellanos' quality, but NYCFC's potential return could be worth it.

Experts react to Taty Castellanos departing NYCFC and MLS, transferring to Girona FC in La Liga - Hudson River Blue

Our friends at Hudson River Blue discuss the striker’s move to Spain and his legacy at New York City FC.

Why your favorite team won't win MLS Cup - Backheeled

I think we can all guess without looking at what FCD's reason will be in a post like this.

Toronto FC are a new must-watch team in MLS with their Italian stars leading the way - Backheeled

After a mesmerizing performance against Charlotte FC on Saturday, Toronto FC are relevant again in the Eastern Conference.

5 MLS stories in a changing regular season | US Soccer Players

With LAFC and Toronto adding big-name players and struggling clubs revamping, here are five stories worth your attention in Major League Soccer.

Sounders needed this exact kind of win - Sounder At Heart

Seattle broke out of their funk, which should be an interesting thing to keep watch over this coming weekend considering FCD has a trip to Washington next week to play them.

Orlando City Signs Colombian Winger Iván Angulo on Loan - The Mane Land

This feels like a typical Oscar Pareja/Luiz Muzzi signing if there ever was one.