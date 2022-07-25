It feels like ages since we’ve been able to begin a new week on the heels of an FC Dallas victory. But here we are, able to celebrate that sort of thing today.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas snaps their winless streak in 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas finally managed to hold a lead together for a full game and earn their first shutout in 11 games.

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ big win on the road in Utah.

'I expect more from him': Estévez wants to push Ferreira's limits after position tweak helps forward into golden boot race, USMNT picture

Despite a sterling start to the season, the FC Dallas manager believes his star forward has more to give.

FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira reaches two milestones: "He’s a clinical man" | MLSSoccer.com

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira hit several milestones in the club’s 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake on Saturday night, reinforcing his big step forward in 2022.

// MLS //

Toronto's Italian makeover looks amazing, Orlando's offense is MIA & more from Week 22 | MLSSoccer.com

It is weird to think that we're two-thirds of the way through this season but here we are, almost to August. We're starting to really get into the thick of things too with loads of 'six-point' games.

Instant takeaways from Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls | The Striker Texas

Facing the Red Bulls for the first time in club history, Verde got the horns. Here's how and why Austin got ripped apart at Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

Sounders vs. Rapids, recap: Back in the win column - Sounder At Heart

There had been plenty of talk about Seattle's recent slump but they put it to rest with a win over Colorado.

Hotter than the weather: Sporting KC 0, LAFC 2 - Angels on Parade

LAFC continues to be red-hot here as Gareth Bale opened his MLS account.

Three In A Row: Vancouver Whitecaps 1, Chicago Fire 3 - Hot Time In Old Town

Speaking of teams that are getting hot, the Fire have put together a nice winning streak of their own here.

Recap: Toronto FC records dominant victory in first meeting against Charlotte FC - Waking The Red

The early returns on the new-looked Toronto attack is pretty dang good with a dominant win over Charlotte.

Taty Castellanos plays his final game for NYCFC in 2-0 home win - Hudson River Blue

NYCFC defeat Inter Miami, roll to a third straight clean sheet and fourth consecutive win.