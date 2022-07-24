FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas picked up three points for the first time in a couple of months as they downed Real Salt Lake 1-0.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Franco Jara – 81’), José Martínez, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Facundo Quignon, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Edwin Cerrillo –36’), Paxton Pomykal (Nanu – 81’); Paul Arriola (Nkosi Tafari – 66’), Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco (Jáder Obrian – 81’).

Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Eddie Munjoma, Joshué Quiñónez, Beni Redžić, Kalil ElMedkhar. Real Salt Lake — Zac MacMath, Andrew Brody, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Jasper Löffelsend (Diego Luna – 87’); Justin Meram, Jefferson Savarino, Maikel Chang (Anderson Julio – 71’); Sergio Córdova.

Substitutes not used — Tomás Gómez, Johan Kappelhof, Erik Holt, Scott Caldwell, Nick Besler, Bode Hidalgo, Rubio Rubín. Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal, Paul Arriola) — 14’ Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Alan Velasco (caution) — 22’

RSL: Pablo Ruiz (caution) — 40’

DAL: Jáder Obrian (caution) — 86’

RSL: Jasper Löffelsend (caution) — 86’

RSL: Justin Meram (caution) — 86’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (caution) — 88’

RSL: Justen Glad (caution) — 89’

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) — 90+3’

DAL: Maarten Paes (caution) — 90+6’ Weather: Clear, 92˚F

Attendance: 20,437 Referee: Matthew Conger

Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Ast. VAR: Joshua Patlak

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On how the team is feeling following a well-needed win…“Well, we got the three points and ended the winless streak. We won on a field that hadn’t lost once this season and it wasn’t easy. But at the end, we leave with three points. This is what the sport brings. There were times where we deserved much more in other matches and we were not able to get the win. Surely today, [Real Salt Lake] did more to attempt to get the win at the offensive level, but we came away with the win. It’s good that we learn from this match and not only take the positives like the effort, the togetherness, the objective that we had as a team to win here and how we’ve sacrificed with each other to win. We had great moments at the beginning of the match and we were able to have clear chances to score because I think we’ve missed the final touch in some of the transitions we’ve had. We knew that all the teams that scored early against Real Salt Lake suffered, like Austin FC, because they play with a lot of players at the top, have many direct plays and create problems, so we switched to a 5-4-1 to defend the lead in the best way possible.”

On Jesús’ performance…“I had a conversation with him this week and we talked about how long it had been since he’s played as a striker and how he’s a striker this year. He has some things that he needs to continue improving, not in a negative way. I think he is doing a good job, but I expect more from him. I think he can give even more. His ceiling is very high and we are here to push him to the highest level. What he is doing is something that I already expected. It is nothing that surprises me and I want him to surprise me more. I have a lot of confidence in him.”

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal

On getting a win at Real Salt Lake…“To come out with a win so we’re happy to get three points on the road in a really tough place and especially in a place where no other team has done it this year. So I’m really proud of the guys for the effort they put in and obviously coming out with the three points as well.”

On what he needs to improve…“Yeah, I think just making sure that Nico can continue to rely on me and improve the amount of minutes I can go and go 90. And get on the scoresheet, as well. I got an assist today, which obviously is nice. But there was a chance in the first half I want to go back for sure. And yeah, just continue to improve and do everything I can for the team and put us in good positions to score goals and also win balls. Yeah, just to keep doing what I’m doing. But just the little things can be sharpened up a little bit.”

On the assist to Jesús Ferreira…“Yeah, honestly, I don’t know. I haven’t seen the replay yet. I’ll have to go look at it. I just thought the ball fell to me and Jesús made a good run and slipped it through. His first touch was really nice because the way I had to play it there’s a guy, it was Justin Glad was kind of cutting off the angles so I had to play a little bit behind him otherwise he would have taken it and his first touch was amazing. And obviously that’s the quality he brings to the team. So kudos to him and finished it nicely.”

On Jesús Ferreira scoring…“Yeah, he’s a clinical man. He’s very clinical. And this was kind of the role that him and I both played when we were younger when we played on the same team and so it’s, it’s nice to be getting in the pockets and turning in and seeing him running forward and trying to feed them because he makes those runs. Day in and day out, like 100 times we might get three or four of them but he’s he’s such a selfless worker and besides his technique, his quality finishing ability and all the technicals he has on the ball, he really does a lot for the team off the ball and works hard and really does the dirty work and I mean, that’s like four straight 90’s for him and we’ve played midweek, weekend, midweek again. Like it’s just incredible kudos to him.”

Forward Jesús Ferreira

On getting the win…“We know that it was a tough game. Coming in here is always hard, especially with the players that they have, the style that they play, and obviously the altitude. We know that it wasn’t a pretty game, but at the end we came out with the three points. We know that we still really have a lot to learn, a lot to fix. But we can’t play games like that. We can suffer but we can’t keep playing games like that.”

On being the fourth player in FC Dallas and second youngest in MLS history to score 30 and have 20 assists…“Yeah, I didn’t even know you just told me. So I’m happy. I’m excited that I can help the team in any way that I can. And this year is scoring goals. I’m happy that my team puts me in that position to be able to finish. And I’m just excited that they trusted me. The trust that the team puts me you know, it just feels good to be up there.”

On how the team focused to get the result…“We know that in the past few games we’ve deserved to win. We played good games, but, you know, our last 10 minutes or last 15 minutes have been poor. We need to work on it. And we know that this game was an important game, we had a goal in mind that it was to beat this team. They haven’t lost in 10 games at home. We wanted to be the first team to beat them. And so the whole team was focused, the whole team had that in their minds. And we know that it wasn’t pretty, and we had to suffer, but the job got done.”