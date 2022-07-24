FC Dallas snaps their winless streak in 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas finally busted out of a seven game winless streak on Saturday night as they downed Real Salt Lake 1-0 in Sandy, Utah.

The win also ended Real Salt Lake’s 10-game home unbeaten streak on the season and gave FC Dallas their first shutout in 11 matches.

Jesus Ferreira scored his 12th goal of the season in the 14th minute. Paul Arriola helped set up the play as he stole the ball from a Salt Lake defender before finding Paxton Pomykal in the middle of the pitch. Pomykal played them all through the Salt Lake defense to the run of Ferreira who calmly finished the game’s only goal.

Ten minutes later Ferreira nearly was able to double his tally on the night but RSL keeper Zac MacMath came off his line and helped break up the play to keep Ferreira from finding his 13th of the season.

RSL pushed for an equalizer for the rest of the match while FCD added a third defender into their defense in the second half when Nkosi Tafari entered the match in the 66th minute. The hosts ended the game with 25 shots to FCD’s seven.

Instant Reaction: Finally. This one feels like a long time coming since it has been since the end of May when we last saw three points added to FCD’s season tally. The game had some playoff feel to it as well and this is the kind of result that FCD is going to need to continue to find this season away from home. Seeing the defense step up and hold things together late in the match has to be a nice mental boost for the group too. I know for fans it should feel like a boost.

Man of the Match: Ferreira got the goal, let’s go with him.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Nico Estevez and company look to break another streak next weekend as they return home to host the LA Galaxy and pick up their first home win since May.