FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Game Thread

FC Dallas leaves the state of Texas for the first time this month as they travel west to Utah to battle conference rival Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Both teams are still in the thick of things in the Western Conference playoff race as they’re just separated by four points, with RSL currently sitting well in the top four.

Key player for FC Dallas - Maarten Paes - Let’s be honest for a second, the defense has to step up in this one to even get a point away from home but Paes needs to command more control of his penalty area. In late-game situations, we need him to be more vocal with his defense to keep them on track to not slip up like they’ve been doing these last few weeks.

Wrong kind of streak - FC Dallas’ winless run stretched to seven games following a 1-1 draw against Austin on Saturday (D4 L3). Dallas has held the lead in all four of its draws in that span, conceding equalizers in the final 11 minutes of each of those games.

All-American attack - Paul Arriola’s goal against Austin on Saturday was the 23rd scored by an American for FC Dallas this year, 11 more than any other team. A league-leading 74.2 percent of FC Dallas’ goals have been scored by Americans in 2022. No other team has more than 50 percent of its goals from Americans.

Those HGP minutes - This season, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 5,532 minutes and accumulated 83 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: Brandon Servania (abdomen)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Salt Lake notes:

Currently streaking against FCD: Real Salt Lake won its last two matches against FC Dallas last season, its first winning streak over Dallas since 2008-09. RSL has never managed three straight victories over Dallas in MLS (46 meetings).

Tough at the RioT - Real Salt Lake made it 10 straight home matches without defeat this season (W7 D3) with a 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. RSL is one of two teams (Philadelphia) without a home defeat this season as it’s the fourth time in team history they’ve gone unbeaten in their first 10 home games of a season.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Damir Kreilach (back), Bobby Wood (abductor)

Questionable: Tate Schmitt (knee), Zack Farnsworth (right ankle). Scott Caldwell (health and safety protocol), Bode Hidalgo (shoulder)

On loan with Real Monarchs: Jeff Dewsnup, Chris Garcia, Gavin Beavers, Julio Benitez, Jude Wellings, Axel Kei, Jaziel Orozco

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 9:00 PM

Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL

Weather: 89 degrees

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.