Well, another week is in the books here as FC Dallas gets ready to head to Utah for their weekend match-up against Real Salt Lake. Even though FC Dallas has been on the road this month, this will mark the first trip out of the state of Texas, which could be a good thing considering how hot it has been here lately.

// FC Dallas //

Jesus Ferreira to participate in 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge - Big D Soccer

For the second year in a row, FC Dallas will have a player compete in the Skills Challenge.

Pug Arriola: How Paul Arriola's pugs told him he's an MLS All-Star | MLSSoccer.com

Paul Arriola was recently on The Call Up with Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits. Like most of their interviews, this one was a fun one, especially when they begin talking about his dogs.

// MLS //

Return to glory: Can Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi rescue Toronto FC? | MLSSoccer.com

Given the moves that Toronto has made in recent weeks, their push for even the playoffs seems doable for this season if they can get on a run. If not, it will all be different next season.

"What can't he do?": Bradley Wright-Phillips, analysts on Columbus' Cucho Hernandez | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, Hernandez is proving to be one of those guys that MLS needs to find more of here.

D.C. United acquires Ravel Morrison from Derby County - Black And Red United

DC gets a guy to move from Wayne Rooney's old club to his newest one.

The numbers behind Xherdan Shaqiri’s difficult start to life in MLS - The Athletic

Shaqiri arrived as MLS' highest paid player, but his time in Chicago has gotten off to a difficult start.

Details of Lumen Field’s planned improvements - Sounder At Heart

While new video boards are nice, there isn't a mention yet of moving to natural grass. Which is a bummer.

Analysis: RSL games on Sunday - RSL Soapbox

I've often thought about looking into these numbers for midweek games for FC Dallas but pulling out just Sunday games is interesting as well.