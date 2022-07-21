Jesus Ferreira to participate in 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Major League Soccer today announced the 10-player roster that will compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the ultimate test of five skills during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

FC Dallas will see Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira as one of the ten players on the MLS roster. This marks the second year in a row that FC Dallas will have a player compete in this competition as Ferreira follows former Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi on the roster.

Ferreira sits two goals off the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard with a career-high 11 goals and has added five assists while pacing an explosive FC Dallas offense in 2022. Ferreira scored five goals over a three-week span in Weeks 4-6, including his first career MLS hat trick on March 19 vs. Portland.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will put the following five skills on full display: Shooting Challenge; Touch Challenge; Cross & Volley Challenge; Passing Challenge; and Crossbar Challenge. Additional information – including rules and scoring for each competition – will be announced in the coming weeks.