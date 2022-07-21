 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jesus Ferreira to participate in 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

For the second year in a row, FC Dallas will have a player compete in the Skills Challenge.

By Drew Epperley
MLS: FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo FC Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Soccer today announced the 10-player roster that will compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the ultimate test of five skills during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

FC Dallas will see Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira as one of the ten players on the MLS roster. This marks the second year in a row that FC Dallas will have a player compete in this competition as Ferreira follows former Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi on the roster.

Ferreira sits two goals off the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard with a career-high 11 goals and has added five assists while pacing an explosive FC Dallas offense in 2022. Ferreira scored five goals over a three-week span in Weeks 4-6, including his first career MLS hat trick on March 19 vs. Portland.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will put the following five skills on full display: Shooting Challenge; Touch Challenge; Cross & Volley Challenge; Passing Challenge; and Crossbar Challenge. Additional information – including rules and scoring for each competition – will be announced in the coming weeks.

2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Roster

Last Name First Name Team Position
Driussi Sebastián Austin FC M
Ferreira Jesús FC Dallas F
Hernández Javier LA Galaxy F
Herrera Héctor Houston Dynamo FC M
Gil Carles New England Revolution M
Insigne Lorenzo Toronto FC M
Johnson Sean NYCFC GK
Mukhtar Hany Nashville SC M
St. Clair Dayne Minnesota United FC GK
Reynoso Emanuel Minnesota United FC M

