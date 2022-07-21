This week continues to push on through here as FC Dallas gets ready for their trip to Utah on Saturday. We’ll begin diving into that game here on this space soon, but first, some links.

// FC Dallas //

What FC Dallas is doing about its struggles to close out games | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas hopes its struggles during a seven-match winless spell will lift this weekend. If it does, they will look back on 16 difficult minutes Wednesday as the start of the cure.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake | 7.23.22 | FC Dallas

FC Dallas is back out on the road and that may actually be a good thing considering how hot it has been in Texas and playing in Utah may be a nice reprieve from that.

// MLS //

Top free agents for the 2023 MLS season: Bedoya, Long, Salloi & more | MLSSoccer.com

There were a few names on this list that are intriguing to me for next season. The mention of Gyasi Zardes being a fit here in Dallas is kind of odd but also kind of good at the same time. Either way, if FCD can snag at least one of these guys this offseason, that would be good in my book.

Inter Miami CF "aspire to" Lionel Messi transfer | MLSSoccer.com

Checks watch, yeah, it is about that time for another Messi to MLS post. Sure.

Eryk Williamson to World Cup with USMNT? Lagerwey to Chicago Fire? Midweek mailbag Q&A | MLSSoccer.com

I do enjoy a good mailbag post, but if you are looking for an FCD-related item, don't bother with this one.

Vancouver Whitecaps: Julian Gressel trade gives them the "best wingback" in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

Seeing that DCU was quick to ditch Gressell, makes you wonder if FCD would have had the cash to offer another big trade with them for him. Oh well.

Orlando City Signs USMNT Forward Nicholas Gioacchini - The Mane Land

The Lions add a nice young attacking piece that should do well under Oscar Pareja.

Columbus Crew officially announce the trade of Miguel Berry to D.C. United - Massive Report

The money on this one feels a little light but it is also spaced out over a couple of seasons.

Stuart Findlay departs club having left a memorable mark - Brotherly Game

Findlay played his last game for the Union Saturday night, but won’t soon be forgotten by the Union faithful.

Top 10 MLS free agents for the 2022-23 offseason - The Athletic

Yep, everyone is talking about potential free agents and there are some FC Dallas names worth discussing like Ema Twumasi.

MLS tactics: We’re in the golden age of pressing in MLS - Backheeled

In Major League Soccer right now, the league’s best teams all have one thing in common: they like to press.

Rumor: Jozy Altidore offered to Argentine First Division club - The Bent Musket

I don't know why but this one made me giggle.

NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos to Girona FC - Hudson River Blue

Reputable sources link the striker and la Liga side, the report remains unconfirmed by New York City FC and Girona FC.