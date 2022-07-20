I’d say that not having a midweek game this time is a good thing. FC Dallas has needed even the smallest of breaks and they’re certainly doing what they can to erase the bad taste of the results from last week.

FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Game grades - Big D Soccer

Once again, FC Dallas gave up some late goals to extend their winless rut.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 20 & 21 - Big D Soccer

The latest power polls oddly enough bumped Dallas up after one point across two home games last week. Yeah, I don't get it either.

Crunch time: MLS leaders in points dropped & gained in the 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

Yep, scroll to the bottom of this one and just cry a little. Or throw something. Either response is fine at this point.

MLS trade targets: 5 players who could move this transfer window | MLSSoccer.com

As much as we may not like it, FC Dallas doesn't appear to be good landing spots for any of these guys listed.

Nashville SC land USMNT defender Shaq Moore in transfer from Tenerife | MLSSoccer.com

Given FCD's issues at right back, I'm still puzzled as to why they weren't in the running for Moore. Maybe they were and lost out to Nashville, who did have to pay a transfer fee.

LAFC acquire midfielder Sebastián Méndez from Orlando City SC - Angels on Parade

This is an interesting move as Mendez fell out of favor in Orlando. Would he have fit in Dallas? Maybe. Who knows.

Jack McGlynn can help change the Philadelphia Union and more from MLS - Backheeled

I missed this one yesterday but there is some good bits on the Dallas struggles and what it all means.

Why NYCFC’s Talles Magno is one of the most complete young players in MLS - The Athletic

If you watch this young guy you can see flashes of why he is becoming one of the league's best.

Off-Ball Runs Can Make or Break the Fire - Hot Time In Old Town

Jhon Duran’s runs are a big reason for his and the Fire’s recent success.

Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez is off to a record-setting start in black and gold - Massive Report

The Colombian has been a home run signing for Columbus thus far.

Federico Bernardeschi: “I chose Toronto because here, I have a family” - Waking The Red

With his charisma already on full display, Bernardeschi is steadily capturing the hearts of the Toronto FC faithful.

Giacomo Vrioni is happy to be in New England - The Bent Musket

You see this from time to time across the league where a team gets a solid, yet relatively unknown guy that wants to be here. Vrioni seems to fit that right now to me.

Driussi in contact with Rigoni, as Dominguez's agent says clubs are interested in Austin DP | The Striker Texas

It will be interesting to see if Austin can get this one deal done in time this season or if they're going to have to wait it out a bit longer.