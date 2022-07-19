FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Game grades

On Saturday, FC Dallas drew 1-1 against Austin FC as they once again failed to hold a lead and gather all three points. This draw dropped Dallas into the sixth position in the western conference, only two points above the final playoff spot.

Maarten Paes (GK) - 3.8

Paes distribution was very poor as he completed 70% of his overall passes and 38% of his long passes. His goalkeeping was better, but it varied across different expected goals statistics. For example, Paes ranked in the 65th percentile for his prevented goals (calculated by WyScout), but also landed in just the 37th percentile for his post-shot expected goals grade (calculated by American Soccer Analysis). Hopefully, Paes can improve his passing, which has been on a downward trend and level out his goalkeeping for future games.

Ema Twumasi (RB) - 5.2

Apart from his total actions and defensive grades (58th and 50th percentile respectively), Twumasi did not have that great of a performance, as the rest of his grades came below the 40th percentile. Specifically, the Ghanian ranked in the 38th percentile for his dribbling and the 34th percentile for both his passing and dribbling. Clearly, Twumasi struggled with his passing and moving the ball forward to create chances for his teammates. However, the Dallas right-back still managed to influence the game in this regard, as he recorded a whopping five progressive runs in the match.

Jose Martinez (CB) - 6.9

It’s a shame that Martinez got hurt because he was having one of his best all-around performances this season. All of his major categories ranked above-average, with his most important duties (passing and defense) among the highest. Martinez’s passing landed in the 70th percentile while his defense ranked in the 61st percentile, ultimately contributing to his well above-average overall grade. Hopefully, he can fully recover from this injury with more rest and ensure Dallas secures a clean sheet in their next outing against Real Salt Lake.

Matt Hedges (CB) - 5.6

Hedges had an improved performance in this match, but he still needs to regain some of that strong defensive form, which saw him being regarded as one of the top center backs in MLS. The American was aerially dominant (68th percentile) and displayed some solid passing out of the back (56th percentile), but once again ranked below-average defensively (42nd percentile). With some more rest, hopefully, Hedges can regain some of his stout defensive form and lift Dallas into a more comfortable position in the Western Conference.

Nanu (LB) - 7.1

Although Nanu’s misplaced pass led to the equalizing Austin goal, the Guinea-Bissau international actually had a pretty solid overall performance, especially for playing out of position. He ranked above-average for all his major statistics apart from his playmaking, where he ranked in just the 37th percentile. Otherwise, Nanu landed in the 67th percentile for his defending, 74th percentile for his dribbling and the 54th percentile for his passing. Hopefully, he can overcome this error and continue to register performances like this, despite playing out of position.

Brandon Servania (CM) - 3.7

Servania struggled in this match as all of his major categories ranked at or below the 40th percentile. This included his passing (31st percentile), defensive (40th percentile), and offensive (23rd percentile) grades. The American was able to register one shot creating action and a through pass but much more will be required of him to make this spot his own in the future.

Facundo Quignon (CDM) - 6.6

Quignon had a solid all-around performance, as he ranked above-average for everything apart from his offensive grade (36th percentile). More specifically, the Argentine ranked in the 56th percentile for his passing and defensive grades and in the 61st percentile for his total actions grade. In addition to this, Quignon recorded three blocks, two shot-creating actions, one shot assist and one shot.

Paxton Pomykal (CM) - 4.0

Pomykal had another all-around below average performance as he didn’t struggle in one specific category; however, most of his grades hovered around the upper 30s. His defensive grade was the lone exception and while that only ranked in the 44th percentile, Pomykal displayed a solid work rate with his pressing, although most of his presses didn’t result in a turnover for Dallas.

Paul Arriola (RW) - 6.6

Although Arriola scored a nice goal to give Dallas the lead, his statistical performance was a bit all over the place. The American ranked above-average in his offensive and playmaking grades (54th and 52nd percentile). Then, Arriola ranked slightly below-average with his defensive and total actions grades (43rd and 45th percentile). And lastly, Arriola was a decent bit below-average in his passing and dribbling (39th and 33rd percentile). Hopefully, he can level out some of these statistics and continue to score goals for Dallas heading into the most important part of the MLS season.

Jesus Ferreira (CF) - 7.1

Ferreira had another inconsistent performance as he showed some solid passing and playmaking at times, but also seems a little too unselfish when he has the angle to shoot and ends up passing it in the end. Consequently, Ferreira attained a low shooting grade in just the 39th percentile and a dribbling grade in just the 40th percentile. However, Ferreira balanced these two categories out with a solid passing display (75th percentile) and good pressing (68th percentile).

Alan Velasco (LW) - 7.7

Besides his defensive grade, which was slightly below average around the 48th percentile, Velasco had another very well-rounded performance. Offensively, Velasco was good, ranking in the 61st percentile for his offensive grade, 82nd percentile for his playmaking grade, and 67th percentile for his dribbling grade. Velasco also topped off this performance with an impressive passing grade in the 80th percentile to go with a whopping six shot-creating actions.

SUBS

Brandon Servania (CM) - 3.5

Despite coming on in around the 25th minute for Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Servania did not have much of an impact on this game, apart from his two yellow cards, which accumulated in a red card. If that’s a player’s main highlight in a game, you can already infer that their performance was not a good one. The statistics highlight this too as Servania ranked in the 47th percentile for his passing and the 42nd and 39th percentile for his defensive and offensive contribution. This is now two games this season where Servania has come on as a substitute and then gotten sent off, so hopefully, this doesn’t happen again this season.

Edwin Cerrillo (CDM) - 3.3

Coming off the bench as a sub, Cerrillo really struggled to get into the game and as a result, received a low rating for this match. Cerrillo's lack of involvement can be viewed in his total actions grade, where the American ranked in only the 23rd percentile. This, in turn, influenced all of his other actions as he ranked in the 47th percentile for his passing, 37th percentile for his defense, and only the 14th percentile for his offensive grade.

Nkosi Tafari () - N/A

Jader Obrian () - N/A

Nanu () - N/A

Franco Jara () - N/A

These players aren’t graded because I currently do not have a grading system that will fairly evaluate players, who played under 30 minutes compared to the rest of the team, who played most of the game. This is something that I want to improve upon in the future.