Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 20 & 21

I know, the MLS ‘weeks’ are confusing at this point, they need to start calling them matchday or something along those lines. But, we had two games last week, a double week if you will. Nothing about it was great.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 9 (up 1)

Comment: FC Dallas haven’t won at all over their last seven games and they’ve won just one time in their last 10 games. It’s not the only reason, but that record has a lot to do with the fact FC Dallas are tied for second-to-last in the league in points dropped from winning positions and, as Matt Doyle pointed out in his weekly column…

As per TruMedia, they are the first team since Toronto FC, back in 2013, to draw four straight matches that they’ve led in the 75th minute or later. Ooof.

ESPNFC - 7 (same)

Comment: Is Dallas the good team that keeps taking leads, or is it the iffy team that keeps blowing those leads? At some point, FCD can’t keep allowing late goals and settling for draws like they did again against Austin, but you generally want to bet on the team that plays well for 70-plus minutes most nights.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

