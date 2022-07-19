The week is moving on here as we deal with some of the hottest weather in Texas that I’ve seen in the time that I’ve lived here. Stay hydrated if you are outside today folks, in the meantime, let’s get to some links.

// FC Dallas //

If you missed our podcast from last night, here it is for your viewing pleasure:

Three takeaways from FC Dallas' 1-1 Copa Tejas finale draw with Austin FC | The Striker Texas

I do think the heavier summer schedule at home is playing a part of this current slump even though this group should be more used to the heat than most.

// MLS //

Federico Bernardeschi eyes “huge future” with Toronto FC after Juventus career | MLSSoccer.com

I am still kind of shocked Toronto has been able to pull off these moves as of late but good for them I suppose. Bernardeschi should be a nice addition to this team (and the league for that matter).

Sources: DC United reach deal to acquire Miguel Berry from Columbus Crew | MLSSoccer.com

I know the Crew were leaning on Berry after they traded Gyasi but I guess now that Cucho Hernandez is here, they don't need Berry. Honestly, I wouldn't have minded FCD adding him for some depth behind Jesus Ferreira.

Columbus Crew’s Lucas Zelarayán is back to his MVP-caliber form, still getting better - Massive Report

We've seen a lot of ups and downs this season for the Crew, largely because of their star DP going through those things himself.

Julian Gressel on D.C. United departure: ‘At times I don’t feel like the club knows who they are’ - The Athletic

Gressel was caught off-guard by the news of his departure as D.C. United makes moves with a new head coach in place.

What is the USL supposed to be? Inside a league with a growing role in American soccer - Backheeled

This isn't fully MLS-related since the two leagues don't really partner with one another anymore but it is a good look at how the USL leagues are expanding and in a way, improving the US soccer landscape.

Time for Sounders to change, not panic - Sounder At Heart

After three straight losses, the Sounders look for a change in a year that has already seen them claim a trophy.

NYCFC tactics and formations: How Nick Cushing and New York City FC defeated Gerhard Struber’s Red Bulls - Hudson River Blue

The Pigeons continue to evolve under their new manager here this summer.

Darren Eales is leaving Atlanta United; here’s a short list of replacements - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta is about to undergo a big change this fall and into the offseason with Eales leaving for England.

Orlando City Reportedly Finalizing the Transfer of USMNT Forward Nicholas Gioacchini - The Mane Land

This could be a sneaky good pickup for Orlando City this summer.