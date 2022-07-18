Well, it wasn’t a loss but it sure felt like one on Saturday night. FC Dallas continued their winless rut with another draw, making this summer go from bad to worse.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas gives up lead late to draw Austin FC 1-1 - Big D Soccer

We’re seeing a similar pattern here of giving up a lead late, huh? Whatever is going on, Nico Estevez has to find a way to fix it.

FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ latest draw.

North Texas spark incredible comeback to tie Houston 3-3 - Big D Soccer

North Texas barely falls short of a comeback win in this edition of the Texas Derby.

FC Dallas draws with Austin FC again, lets Copa Tejas slip through its grasp | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas still hasn't lost to Austin FC, but Saturday's 1-1 draw will feel like a loss given that the visitors won Copa Tejas.

// MLS //

Bale an odd fit for LAFC, losing Taty would hit NYCFC hard & more from Week 21 | MLSSoccer.com

The second part of rivalry week in MLS saw a lot of intriguing results. Also, LAFC finally showed off their new signings in a win over Nashville.

Josef 2.0? Cucho Hernandez wants "to make my own history" with Columbus Crew | MLSSoccer.com

So Columbus has hit it out of the part with their new signing bagging four goals in quick order here (he hasn't even played 90 minutes). Damn.

Seattle Sounders "not the same team" that won CCL, says Lodeiro | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle went from MLS darlings with the CCL win, to looking like a team that could be tough to beat and then back to a team that makes no sense with three straight losses.

Suspicion over Gareth Bale deal highlights issues with MLS’ complex rules - The Athletic

Ernst Tanner took the unusual action of publicly airing questions about LAFC's big signing, prompting a response from LAFC's Thorrington.

Style and substance: Nashville SC 1, LAFC 2 - Angels on Parade

LAFC looks like the real deal still with their new additions as they pass a playoff-like test in Nashville.

Verde notebook: Chasing trophies, ‘next coach up’ and more from Frisco | The Striker Texas

Why Austin FC players had to go to a stadium parking lot to lift their first trophy, what Josh Wolff was doing from COVID jail and more news and notes from Austin FC vs. FC Dallas.

RSL drops three on Sporting KC in recovery win - RSL Soapbox

RSL broke their short slump with a big win over SKC last night. Just something to keep in mind for this weekend.

Houston Dynamo ends four-match winless run with comeback victory against San Jose Earthquakes | The Striker Texas

With goals from Sebastian Ferreira and Thor Ulfarsson, the Houston Dynamo took a 2-1 comeback win against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Big Picture Thinking vs. Short-Term Pragmatism: Where does Toronto FC stand? - Waking The Red

I don't think this debate is unique to just Toronto and their fans. We see it here too from time to time.

Philadelphia Union rallies to beat Revs 2-1 for third straight win - Brotherly Game

Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag scored goals four minutes apart to topple the Revs.