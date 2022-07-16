FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to end their winless rut and summer slump on Saturday evening as they host rivals Austin FC.

This is the final game of Copa Tejas in 2022 as Austin currently holds a two point lead in the standings following their 3-1 win over Houston on Tuesday night. A win by FC Dallas will clinch Copa Tejas for the second year in a row, but a draw will hand the crown over to Austin.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He’s been big against Austin in the all-time meetings, and with the recent struggles of the club in full view, we need Ferreira to step up and be huge in this one.

History against Austin - Austin FC earned its first point against FC Dallas on June 25, coming back from 2-0 down in the final 20 minutes to draw, 2-2. Dallas won all three meetings last season and has scored at least twice in each of the four matches.

Weird streaks - FC Dallas’ winless run extended to six games with a 1-0 defeat to New York City on Wednesday. Dallas has just one win in its last nine league games (D3 L5) after winning six of its previous nine (D3).

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Alan Velasco

Availability Report

Out: Marco Farfan (concussion)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Austin notes:

Currently rolling - Austin FC equaled the longest winning streak in club history at four with a 3-1 victory over Houston on Tuesday. The Verde have a chance to equal the longest winning streak in MLS this season with the Union winning five in a row in March-April.

Never count them out - Austin has recovered a league-high 15 points (W4 D3) from losing positions this season, with the four wins tying Montreal for most comeback victories in the league.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Freddy Kleemann (L Knee), Jhojan Valencia (R Knee), Hector Jimenez (L Groin)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvATX

Weather: 96 degrees, stupid hot

