Transfer News: FC Dallas Receives an Offer for Szabolcs Schon

Update: Due to the sleuthing of our own Jose Carmona, Schon’s move looks like a loan to MOL Fehervar FC in the Hungarian top flight. MOL Fehervar FC is one of the top clubs in Hungary, finishing 4th last season, and will compete in the Europa Conference League qualification. Source in Hungarian here.

In news that may not be a surprise, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez revealed in his latest media call on Friday that the team has received a transfer offer for midfielder Szabolcs Schon. While the front office negotiates a deal and potential exit for the young player to an unnamed team, Schon is not practicing with the squad and likely won’t appear this weekend against Austin FC.

Despite arriving with some fanfare and featuring at times for Dallas last season, Schon has struggled for playing time, apparently not doing enough to win over the confidence of first year head coach Estevez. His last appearances with the team were in the US Open Cup.

What does this mean for Schon?

With a World Cup looming as a regular on Hungary’s national team, Schon hopefully lands in a place that gets him regular playing time and raises his prospects. While he did flash some brilliant play last season, the winger fell down the depth chart with the arrival of Paul Arriola and record signing Alan Velasco.

What does this mean for FC Dallas?

In the midst of a stretch of games with only one win to their name, FC Dallas are in a summer swoon. The strong start to the season when they racked up big wins, featured one of the best defenses in the league, and soared to near the top of the Western Conference standings is a distant memory. With the second half of the season underway, injuries, suspensions, and gut-wrenching mistakes have slowed the squad’s progress.

In particular, during this stretch, the lack of depth for the squad has been an issue, especially behind starting center backs Matt Hedges and Jose Martinez, and in attack with the lack of a third striker.

With Marco Farfan undergoing concussion protocol after a nasty collision against Houston, the left back will miss this weekend’s crucial match as well.

During a media availability two months ago, FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estevez suggested that the team may be quiet in the summer transfer window, and this afternoon, he mostly reiterated that sense.

“Right now, we have high standards, and if we cannot bring a player that can make us better as a team, we don’t do it,” Estevez responded. “Right now, it has to be very good to the team, someone who can help us raise our play to a different level.”

Estevez announced that other than Farfan the squad is healthy. The coach was unequivocal in the confidence he has in the players on the squad and their belief that they can compete against any team in the league.

However, Schon’s departure would open up an international roster slot for the team as well as some salary and transfer flexibility to think about. With many international players looking for regular playing time, FC Dallas should have options to bolster the squad and provide more competition, most recently in a link to Canadian international right back Richie Laryea.

With Gressel headed to Vancouver, seems like Richie Laryea's MLS loan destination would likely be FC Dallas, per earlier report by @PaulTenorio/@samstejskal.



I'd love to see it. — Andrew Wiebe (@andrew_wiebe) July 15, 2022

What do you think about Schon’s potential departure? Who do you feel the team needs to go after in the summer transfer window to improve the team?