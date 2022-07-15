The weekend is here and so is another FC Dallas game on the calendar. It is a big one too as we welcome Austin FC for the final game in this year’s Copa Tejas. The visitors have the point advantage at the moment thanks to their win over Houston earlier this week.

// MLS //

Transfer Roundup: Slonina closer to Chelsea? Luis Suarez considering offers & more | MLSSoccer.com

Right now there are a lot of transfer rumors out there in MLS, none involving FC Dallas just yet though.

Saviors and systems in MLS | US Soccer Players

DC United is one of several Major League Soccer clubs trying to turn things around with the focus now on newly hired coach Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney can make D.C. United better. Why? Because it can't get much worse | ESPNFC

It may have been a surprise move but Wayne Rooney is back in D.C. He clearly cares for the club, but it will take time to get United back on track.

After three losses in four games, Sounders know something must change - Sounder At Heart

After a few weeks of good games for the Sounders, they've fallen into a summer slump of their own.

In defence of the kids - Waking The Red

We know a lot about playing the kids here in Dallas but Toronto is also another team that has done that a lot this season.

Gonzalo Pineda: I didn’t need heroes, I needed warriors - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta is looking to change their mentality here as they push on during an injury-heavy season.