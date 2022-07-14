Yep, we’ve fully hit the summer blues here in Dallas with another loss by FC Dallas. We’re now winless in six games and you have to wonder what will give here to get this team back on track.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas falls to defending MLS Cup Champions NYCFC 1-0 - Big D Soccer

Nico Estevez used a new formation on Wednesday night to help with rotation but it wasn’t enough to get by NYCFC.

Three roster areas that FC Dallas should focus on fixing this summer - Big D Soccer

The transfer window is open for the summer and FC Dallas has some holes to patch up.

// MLS //

What all 28 teams need in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window | MLSSoccer.com

A lot of clubs have already begun to make roster moves during this window but it is interesting to see what others need to do here this summer.

"We're back, baby": Nashville SC complete season sweep of CCL champs Seattle Sounders | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville was looking rather shaky and weird to me in their last few weeks but last night they erased a lot of that feeling with a win over Seattle.

From "embarrassing" to "fantastic": DC United show mettle after historic defeat | MLSSoccer.com

After their historic loss, DC looked much better in their draw with Columbus.

Emiliano Rigoni to Austin ’99% done,’ player fits profile to replace Cecilio Domínguez | The Striker Texas

Reports surfaced Monday that Austin FC is closing in on signing a new DP winger. But there are still roster moves that have to happen before this will become official.

Wayne Rooney sees D.C. United as path forward: ‘I firmly believe I can manage in the Premier League’ - The Athletic

After a tumultuous first managerial job, Rooney jumps into a new role in a familiar place.

Spending big, domestic cores, and development: How MLS teams build their rosters - Backheeled

In a league with a salary cap and some detailed roster rules, MLS teams build their rosters in all sorts of different ways.

Atlanta United 2-1 Real Salt Lake: Recap, Rate and React - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta finally responded in a way that most would have expected them to in a 2-1 win over RSL.

Mood Swings: Chicago Fire 2 Toronto FC 0 - Hot Time In Old Town

Are the Fire starting to find their footing again here this summer? It sure looks like it with their third win in their last five games.

Philadelphia Union exercise purchase option for Julian Carranza - Brotherly Game

Carranza has been a huge lift for the Union this season, so it made perfect sense to get him on a permanent deal from Miami.