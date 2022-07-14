FC Dallas falls to defending MLS Cup Champions NYCFC 1-0

The summer slide continues for FC Dallas as they fell at home again in a 1-0 loss to the defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC.

The loss was the fifth this season where FC Dallas was held scoreless and now the winless run has extended to six games.

New York City didn’t pose a great threat in the first half but was able to make the most of their chances as they found the game’s only goal in the 29th minute on a close-range shot from Heber. Jose Martinez wasn’t able to get a foot on a backpass in time as Santiago Rodriguez brought the ball forward on the right side of the penalty box before crossing it to Heber to tap in.

Dallas had opportunities in the second half to tie the game with Jesus Ferreira coming close in the 51st minute and then Franco Jara in the 70th minute. Both were chances that New York City was able to snuff out and kept from posing a real threat on keeper Sean Johnson.

Instant Reaction: The summer slide continues here for Nico Estevez and company. He tried a slightly different formation (a 4-4-2) with some new faces on the field and the bench due to the higher number of suspended and injured players. Estevez also opted for some rotation with Paul Arriola, Matt Hedges and Paxton Pomykal on the bench to begin this one. It is almost as if he was saving them for Saturday’s game against Austin and because of that, the team suffered a bit. Just one shot on target out of 12 total shots, showing the attack was lacking some bite that Arriola and Pomykal usually bring to it. The defense is a mess, there is no way around that right now.

Man of the Match: Eh.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The final game in Copa Tejas for this season is upon us as FC Dallas will host Austin FC this Saturday.