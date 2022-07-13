FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Game Thread

FC Dallas returns to action tonight as they host the 2021 MLS Cup champions, New York City FC.
The Pigeons are coming into this game fresh off a win over New England over the weekend, while FC Dallas reclaimed El Capitan in the Texas Derby after a wild 2-2 draw against the Houston Dynamo.
FC Dallas notes:
Key player for FC Dallas - Edwin Cerrillo - It may feel weird to call him out like this but given the suspensions to Facundo Quignon and Brandon Servania for this one, the Homegrown will be tasked with keeping the pressure off the backline and finding ways to link things up with the attack.
Jesus making history - Jesús Ferreira scored his 11th goal in 19 appearances this season. The last FC Dallas player with more goals after 19 appearances of a season was Kenny Cooper (13) in 2008.
Need a win badly - FC Dallas has won once in its last eight matches (D3 L4) following a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC on July 9. Dallas has allowed 15 goals in those eight games after conceding an MLS-low eight goals after 11 matches this season.
Last time against NYCFC - The last meeting between both clubs was a 3-3 draw on Sept. 14, 2021, at Red Bull Arena. Jáder Obrian (scored a brace) and Jesús Ferreira were on the score sheet for Dallas, while Maxi Moralez, Jesús Medina and Talles Magno scored for New York City.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: Brandon Servania, Facundo Quignon, Marco Farfan
Suspended after next yellow: Alan Velasco
Availability Report
Out: Marco Farfan (concussion)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez
International duty: none
NYCFC notes:
Picking up penalties with ease: New York City FC won three penalties (converting two) in the first half of its 4-2 win over the Revolution on Saturday. NYCFC became the first team in MLS history to be awarded three penalties in a single match.
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: Valentín Castellanos
Availability Report
Out: Keaton Parks (calf), Anton Tinnerholm (lower body)
Questionable: Maxi Moralez (upper body), Alexander Callens (lower body)
International duty: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 8:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
TV: TXA-21
Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvNYC
Weather: 96 degrees, stupid hot
Highlights will be posted as they happen.
