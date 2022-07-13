FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Game Thread

FC Dallas returns to action tonight as they host the 2021 MLS Cup champions, New York City FC.

The Pigeons are coming into this game fresh off a win over New England over the weekend, while FC Dallas reclaimed El Capitan in the Texas Derby after a wild 2-2 draw against the Houston Dynamo.

Key player for FC Dallas - Edwin Cerrillo - It may feel weird to call him out like this but given the suspensions to Facundo Quignon and Brandon Servania for this one, the Homegrown will be tasked with keeping the pressure off the backline and finding ways to link things up with the attack.

Jesus making history - Jesús Ferreira scored his 11th goal in 19 appearances this season. The last FC Dallas player with more goals after 19 appearances of a season was Kenny Cooper (13) in 2008.

Need a win badly - FC Dallas has won once in its last eight matches (D3 L4) following a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC on July 9. Dallas has allowed 15 goals in those eight games after conceding an MLS-low eight goals after 11 matches this season.

Last time against NYCFC - The last meeting between both clubs was a 3-3 draw on Sept. 14, 2021, at Red Bull Arena. Jáder Obrian (scored a brace) and Jesús Ferreira were on the score sheet for Dallas, while Maxi Moralez, Jesús Medina and Talles Magno scored for New York City.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Brandon Servania, Facundo Quignon, Marco Farfan

Suspended after next yellow: Alan Velasco

Availability Report

Out: Marco Farfan (concussion)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

NYCFC notes:

Picking up penalties with ease: New York City FC won three penalties (converting two) in the first half of its 4-2 win over the Revolution on Saturday. NYCFC became the first team in MLS history to be awarded three penalties in a single match.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Valentín Castellanos

Availability Report

Out: Keaton Parks (calf), Anton Tinnerholm (lower body)

Questionable: Maxi Moralez (upper body), Alexander Callens (lower body)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvNYC

Weather: 96 degrees, stupid hot

