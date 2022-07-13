The first of two home games this week kicks off later tonight as FC Dallas hosts the defending MLS Cup champs from the Big Apple. We’ll have our regular game coverage on this site but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 18 - Big D Soccer

El Capitan returned home to Frisco but dropping points on the road in that wild game was more of the story here.

FC Dallas attackers Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira named to 2022 MLS All-Star Roster - Big D Soccer

The top two scorers on the team find their way onto the All-Star Game roster for this year.

Dallas next? Austin FC eye Texas supremacy after defeating Houston Dynamo | MLSSoccer.com

Saturday's match with Austin will have a little more meaning to it with Copa Tejas on the line now that Austin has put their foot in front and in the lead there.

// MLS //

By the numbers: 2022 MLS All-Star Team snubs | MLSSoccer.com

How did Brandon Vazquez not make the All-Star roster? Yeah, I don't get it either.

Wayne Rooney can “help take us to the next level,” say DC United | MLSSoccer.com

He helped reenergize the club a few years ago when they first opened Audi Field. Now he needs to find a way to do it from the sidelines.

Wayne Rooney and D.C. United make it official - Black And Red United

I keep thinking this move for DC will either be a disaster or something great, but nothing in between.

Toronto FC’s ‘buzzy’ mandate, plus transfer latest on Gabriel Slonina and Richie Laryea - The Athletic

There is a lot of things to unpack in this one from Toronto doing right by a player (and opening a DP slot in the process) to FCD being interesting in Richie Laryea.

Earthquakes interview Landon Donovan for coaching position: Sources - The Athletic

Donovan was in the mix for Real Salt Lake’s head coaching vacancy over the winter but pulled out of consideration during the hiring process.

Rapid-fire tactics: Every MLS Western Conference team’s approach in 100 words - Backheeled

In this second part of a two-part series, Backheel looked at every MLS Western Conference team’s tactics as we march through the summer.

Houston Dynamo take early lead but fall 3-1 at Austin FC

Adalberto Carrasquilla provided the early lead but Houston Dynamo proceeded to concede three in defeat to Austin FC.

Gareth Bale vows stint with LAFC will be ‘not just a short thing’ - Angels on Parade

I mean, he does like to golf and there are plenty of places he can do that in America. I kid, I kid. But seriously, that is promising to hear he wants to be here for a while.

David Ochoa says he’s “not allowed to train with the team” in Instagram story - RSL Soapbox

This is a wild story and one that continues to get crazier by the week.

Atlanta United sign Edwin Mosquera via U22 initiative - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta has another piece to their roster but he may be too little, too late for this season.